BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Fayetteville’s Betts withstands push by Heritage’s Boyer, repeats as Class 6A state champion





HOT SPRINGS -- Hudson Betts became a two-time Class 6A boys cross country state champion, but the accomplishment was far from easy.

The Fayetteville senior was pushed from start to finish, and he even set a meet record in order to retain his title during Thursday at the state cross country championships at Oaklawn Park. He finished the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 9.53 seconds to edge Rogers Heritage's Sam Boyer, who had a time of 15:12.54.

Both runners eclipsed the previous record of 15:14.70 set in 2013 by Brendan Taylor of Little Rock Catholic.

"This was amazing," Betts said. "This was great to see because the competition is always going to be there. That's one thing you have to count on.

"Sam didn't give me a break, and I'm glad he didn't. It pushed me better and pushed him better. It was just a great race."

Betts and Boyer began to pull away from third-place finisher James American Horse of Bentonville near the halfway point, and nether runner could shake the other. Betts then decided as they approached the final hill, as Boyer held a slight lead with about 300 meters remaining, that it was time to make one last move.

"I knew if I didn't get him right now, there's a chance that I might trip or other things that could happen," Betts said. "When I raced down here 2 1/2 weeks ago, I learned that everybody is going to have heart. Everybody wants to win, no matter the circumstances, and you never take anyone for granted."

American Horse, meanwhile, set the stage for Bentonville to claim its sixth straight boys team state championship and 11th overall. The Tigers had five runners among the top 12 and finished with 44 points, followed by Fayetteville with 56. Rogers Heritage was a distant third at 111.

Eli Seavey was Bentonville's second runner as he took eighth with a time of 15:51.47. The Tigers' key to victory came in its third through fifth runners as Matthew Shelly (15:54.66), Owen Kelley (15:56.65) and Thomas Henry (16:00.60) finished 10th through 12th, respectively.

"Every single year is a different chapter with different kids," Bentonville Coach Mike Power said. "For this team, this bond they have has been happening ever since back in June when we started training. They have been like one unit the whole time and I think that showed.

"We have a good tight spread in the one through five runners, but I think we also have a good sixth and seventh runner. Just in case somebody slips, we have another guy to come through. I think that's a really big strength to our program."

CLASS 5A

Greenwood's Noah Embrey captured the individual title as he finished with a time of 15:27.12, clipping more than 80 seconds off his time from last year when he finished 14th. Joseph Bariola of Hot Springs Lakeside took second with his time of 15:49.60, while Mountain Home's Ky Bickford finished third for the second straight year and had a time of 16:06.27.

Bickford, however, led Mountain Home to its first team state title in 10 years as the Bombers had three top-10 runners and finished with 54 points. Hendrix Hughes gave Mountain Home a seventh-place finish with his time of 16:28.66, while William Hill was ninth at 16:45.35.

Siloam Springs finished second with 82 points, followed by Russellville with 108, Vilonia with 139 and Greenwood with 163.

CLASS 1A

Sophomore Isaac Pohlmeier captured the individual title and also helped Ozark Catholic capture its second straight team state championship.

Pohlmeier, last year's runner-up, had a winning time of 17:55.67 and finished almost 18 seconds ahead of second-place Peyton Jones of Scranton at 18:13.35.

Ozark Catholic had all five runners finish among the top 16 and compiled 38 points, while Founder Classical Academy was second at 76 and Rural Special edged out Timbo for third place with a sixth-runner tiebreaker after both schools had 95 points.

Thursday’s boys results

at Hot Springs

CLASS 6A

TEAM TOTALS 1. Bentonville 44; 2. Fayetteville 56; 3. Rogers Heritage 111; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 119; 5. Bentonville West 159; 6. Rogers 164; 7. Cabot 186; 8. Bryant 242; 9. Jonesboro 259; 10. Little Rock Catholic 294; 11. Fort Smith Southside 298; 12. Springdale 311; 13. Don Tyson School of Innovation 357; 14. Conway 362; 15. Fort Smith Northside 428; 16. North Little Rock 528.

INDIVIDUAL TOP FINISHERS 1. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 15:09.53; 2. Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage, 15:12.54; 3. James American Horse, Bentonville, 15:34.70; 4. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 15:43.45; 5. James Eslick, Springdale Har-Ber, 15:47.88; 6. Elias Found, LR Catholic, 15:48.74; 7. Trent Patterson, Rogers Heritage 15:49.29; 8. Eli Seavey, Bentonville, 15:51.47; 9. Jonathan Mendez, Springdale Har-Ber, 15:52.72; 10. Matthew Shelly, Bentonville, 15:54.66; 11. Owen Kelley, Bentonville, 15:56.65; 12. Thomas Henry, Bentonville, 16:00.60; 13. Payton Brack, Bentonville, 16:02.62; 14. Brandon Waller, Cabot, 16:03.84; 15. Logen Dildy, Bentonville, 16:05.31; 16. Alan Gallardo-Lopez, Fayetteville, 16:08.57; 17. Collier Rawn, Fayetteville, 16:08.92; 18. Nate Rogerson, Fayetteville, 16:10.85; 19. Sam Gerhardt, Bentonville West, 16:14.82; 20. Wesley Marsh, Fayetteville, 16:15.50.

CLASS 5A

TEAM TOTALS 1. Mountain Home 54; 2. Siloam Springs 82; 3. Russellville 108; 4. Vilonia 139; 5. Greenwood 163; 6. Van Buren 184; 7. Little Rock Christian 192; 8. Lake Hamilton 210; 9. Hot Springs Lakeside 237; 10. Greenbrier 265; 11. Searcy 293; 12. Hot Springs 361; 13. Benton 373; 14. Valley View 450; 15. El Dorado 478; 16. West Memphis 493; 17. Harrison 522; 18. Maumelle 535; 19. Greene County Tech 556; 20. Batesville 564; 21. eStem 594; 22. Sheridan 628; 23. Marion 658; 24. Paragould 748; 25. Jacksonville 753.

INDIVIDUAL TOP FINISHERS 1. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 15:27.12; 2. Joseph Bariola, H.S. Lakeside, 15:49.60; 3. Ky Bickford, Mountain Home, 16:06.27; 4. River Hardman, Russellville, 16:16.43; 5. Parker Brown, Van Buren, 16:22.14; 6. Franco Verdin, LR Parkview, 16:27.56; 7. Hendrix Hughes, Mountain Home, 16:28.66; 8. Logan Gates, Greenbrier, 16:43.48; 9. William Hill, Mountain Home, 16:45.35; 10. Levi Fox, Siloam Springs, 16:54.04; 11. Jah Whyte, Maumelle, 16:54.62; 12. Nathan Hawbaker, Siloam Springs, 17:01.57; 13. Paul Rivera, Russellville, 17:05.74; 14. Diego Martinez, Hot Springs, 17:09.39; 15. Ty Lawrence, Mountain Home, 17:10.16; 16. Zachary McMillon, El Dorado, 17:20.48; 17. Chance Cunningham, Siloam Springs, 17:20.93; 18. David Coggin, Greenwood, 17:22.69; 19. Cole Finley, Vilonia, 17:23.30; 20. Caleb Hogue, Vilonia, 17:23.40.

CLASS 1A

TEAM TOTALS 1. Ozark Catholic 38; 2. Founders Classical 76; 3. Rural Special 95; 4. Timbo 95; 5. Thaden School 115; 6. Kingston 120; 7. Hermitage 161.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 17:55.67; 2. Peyton Jones, Scranton, 18:13.35; 3. Josh Cooper, Kingston, 18:21.62; 4. Dax Hipp, Greers Ferry West Side, 18:34.60; 5. Grant Hanberg, Founders, 18:38.13; 6. Joey Squillace, Ozark Catholic, 18:39.63; 7. Nicholas Wheeler, Founders, 18:56.40; 8. Jacob Morris, Rural Special, 19:07.77; 9. Braedon Chavers, Scranton, 19:12.84; 10. Rowan Hintz, Thaden School, 19:15.18; 11. Abe Sanchez, Ozark Catholic, 19:24.70; 12. Peyton Babb, Founders, 19:25.51; 13.Riley Callahan, Timbo, 19:28.68; 14. Jeremiah Holley, Timbo, 19:29.20; 15. Ervin Sanchez, Ozark Catholic, 19:34.53; 16. Connor Lang, Ozark Catholic, 19:47.34; 17. Giovani Aquino, Hermitage, 19:50.27; 18. Ben Frederick, Ozark Catholic, 20:08.32; 19. Dillon Angel, Thaden School, 20:12.35; 20. Phoenix Mertin, Scranton, 20:16.35.









