Car crashes Beebe street festival; teen arrested

A teenager was arrested and charged after a motorist drove through barricades and into the Beebe Chamber of Commerce's annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

Jordyn Gray, 19, faces 25 counts of aggravated assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault as well as charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

No injuries were reported, according to the post.

Police said a gray Toyota Corolla went through barricades that were placed to prevent traffic from entering the festival being held on Main Street. A barricade was thrown 20 feet as people were crossing the street at a crosswalk, the post said.

While in the crowd, the vehicle turned into a parking lot at a "high rate of speed," leaving burnt rubber on the street, authorities said. The post said the driver reentered the roadway and drove back into the crowd, but the engine stalled as the car neared the crosswalk again.

"Several people attempted to get the suspect to stop, but she started the engine back up and drove down Main Street to Mississippi Street, where the vehicle stalled again," the post said.

Police said bystanders took the driver's keys away and attempted to keep her near the vehicle, but she pulled out a stun gun and pointed it at people nearby.

The post said officers arrived as Gray was trying to leave the scene.

"Officers instructed her to stop numerous times, but she did not respond. Consequently, officers took her to the ground and placed her under arrest," police said in the post.

According to the post, Gray was taken to the White County jail, where she was held on Tuesday pending her first court appearance.