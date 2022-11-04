Police beat: Car stolen in LR with 3 kids inside; NLR woman faces gun, drug charges; LR man arrested after police chase

Car stolen in LR with 3 kids inside

A woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she stole a car in Little Rock with three children inside.

Kimberly Pace, 39, faces three counts of kidnapping, theft of property, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license, according to a police report.

Officers said they were dispatched to 8717 Geyer Springs Road around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping. The report said the a woman told them she left three children in the car at Citi Trends "while she ran to the door to ask an employee a question. When she turned around, she realized the vehicle was gone."

Police say surveillance footage shows Pace getting into the woman's 1997 Honda Accord and driving off in it.

Officers said they saw a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Asher and Washington Avenue. Spike strips were used, disabling three of the vehicle's tires.

The pursuit ended at 27 Berkshire Drive. The children were found unharmed inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Pace was taken to the Pulaski County jail. A report was also submitted via the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline because the children were left unattended in the vehicle, police said.

NLR woman faces gun, drug charges

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they say had drugs and guns she was not able to legally own, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding around 6:30 p.m. to a call about a disturbance near Washington Avenue and Olive Street encountered Shirlee McGinty, 51, of North Little Rock, who told police she had marijuana on her.

Police reported finding a pill bottle with suspected marijuana on McGinty's person and two revolvers in her vehicle she said belonged to her.

McGinty is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. She faces two counts of felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

LR man arrested after police chase

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after Sherwood police arrested him early Thursday, saying that he had drugs and a gun and fled from police, according to an arrest report.

A Sherwood officer around 12:45 p.m. tried to pull over a pickup driven by a man later identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Ford, but said Ford refused to stop and fled at low speeds, stopping to let out a passenger on Newcastle Drive who fled on foot.

The truck eventually stopped at Cornflower Lane, where police detained Ford and searched the vehicle. They said they found a Glock 19 pistol, bullets of various calibers, a debit card that did not belong to Ford, 1½ hydrocodone pills, suspected THC and a scale.

Ford was arrested and charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, financial identity fraud and two drug possession counts -- as well as misdemeanor charges of fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic citation.