Chamber fish fry honors Farm Family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce volunteers served 631 plates of King Kat catfish and chicken dinners Oct. 27. The event celebrated the Chamber's 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry where the Farm Family of the Year was honored along with agriculture businesses.

"We would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, and the Chamber's Agribusiness Committee for making this event a success," according to the Chamber newsletter. "In attendance was Senator John Boozman, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee."

The program recognized the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family, Brett and Juli Stewart.

"Brett currently farms 2,000 acres in Pine Bluff; primarily soybeans, corn, rice, and wheat. The Stewarts are first generation farmers and Brett says he started farming because he had a strong desire to be a farmer. While working full-time in a non-farming position, he started farming with 150 acres on the side for several years and in 2017 was in a position to be able to farm full-time," according to the newsletter.

The Stewarts are parents to 4-year-old Darla, 3-year-old Heidi, and 2-year-old Teddy.

"The kids love cream soda and combine rides," according to the newsletter.