Church News

• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., will be the site for a benefit program for Lakia Butler at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Meekness, a local Gospel music group, will host the event and the worship leader will be Kim Jones Sneed, a minister at Pleasant View. This service will feature area Gospel music groups. William A. Shaw Jr. is the host pastor.

• EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Guiley and Neshia K. Gulley, at noon Nov. 13. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "A man called to preach the amazing riches of Christ," II Timothy 4:1-8.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites new and former members to return back to church. UCFC is an inter-denominational Christian church dedicated to showing God's love and loving God's people. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

• OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD gifts will be collected at FAMILY CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 2309 S. Poplar St., a Shoebox Drop‑off location. Operation Christmas Child partners with churches to deliver gifts to children in need. Family Church will be participating in the collection of shoe box gifts for Operation Christmas Child for the Samaritan's Purse project: Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 14: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 17: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9-11 a.m., according to a news release. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts -- filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys -- to children worldwide since 1993. For drop-off locations serving your community, visit https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.