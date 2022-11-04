Arsenal plans testing today

Personnel from the Pine Bluff Arsenal's Directorate of Engineering and Technology will be doing some testing this morning.

Residents living close to Pine Bluff Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear noise and/or see smoke coming from the Arsenal today, according to a news release.

Election chief calls 2 meetings

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, has called two meetings.

On Nov. 8, the election commissioners will hold an election day beginning at 7 a.m.

The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at approximately 9 p.m. at the election center, 123 Main St.

If commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to a news release.

On Nov. 9, election commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the election center.

The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker).

New business includes: adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots, approving manual audit of unofficial election results, and conducting any other business that comes before the commission.

Corps waives fees on Veterans Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees at its more than 2,850 recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events, according to a news release.

Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in areas they manage.

Visitors should contact USACE projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm. To find a nearby USACE recreation site, visit www.corpslakes.us or www.recreation.gov.

Satellite VA office open at VA hospital

The Little Rock VA Regional Office now has a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center to assist veterans, spouses, and survivors with their VA benefits needs.

The new office is in Room 1C-151B at the McClellan center, 4300 W. Seventh St. at Little Rock. The hours of operation are Tuesdays, 8 a.m. - noon, and Thursdays, noon - 4 p.m., according to a news release.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guaranties.

Veterans and their family members may also take advantage of VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new, easy-to-use, online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For more information about VA benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

PBSD makes strategic plan video

Pine Bluff School District has made a PBSD Strategic Plan Kick Off video for patrons to watch regarding the district's plan.

The video informs the community about the major elements of the district's strategic plan, the top five strategies the district will implement in the next five years, and ways for the community to provide input and collaborate, according to a news release.

The strategic plan will be a key indicator for the Arkansas State Board of Education to determine whether PBSD is ready and able to return to local authority after it completes the five-year span of state control on June 30, 2024, according to the release. To view the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QCOTXnXGPQ .