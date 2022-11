4A-8

CROSSETT 31, MONTICELLO 24

CROSSETT -- Max Brooks connected with Taylin Paskel for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining, breaking a tie game and propelling Crossett (4-6, 4-4 4A-8) to a victory over Monticello (4-6, 3-5).

Paskel earlier threw a touchdown pass to Brooks in the third quarter. Brooks had two touchdown tosses, with the other going to Max Taunton.