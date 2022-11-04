Decatur council appoints Price to fill seat after Clayton resigns

DECATUR -- The Decatur City Council had a full slate at its meeting Oct. 11, including the resignation of a council member, the appointment of a new member to fill that open position, the 2022 tax levy resolution and the appointment of a new member of the Decatur Housing Authority.

In an email to City Clerk Kim Wilkins, council member Ladale Clayton tendered her resignation, effective Sept. 27. Clayton held the Ward 3, Position 2 seat for the past several years. She cited moving out of Decatur as the reason for her resignation. The council voted to accept her resignation.

The council also approved the temporary appointment of John M. Price to fill the Ward 3, Position 2 opening. Since Clayton did not file during the current election cycle, Price will continue in the position until the next cycle in 2023. After the council voted to accept his appointment, Mayor Bob Tharp administered the oath of office to Price, making it possible for him to vote on items during the meeting.

The council reviewed a letter of resignation from Brad Clayton for his seat on the Decatur Planning and Zoning Committee, also effective Sept. 27. Trip Lapham was nominated to fill Clayton's seat and was approved by the council.

One item on the agenda was a resolution the City Council has to approve every year: the millage rate for tax collection assessment for the year 2022.

According to Tharp, "the resolution is a continuation of the five mills that the [Benton County] Quorum Court asks each city to approve. Each city has its own millage rate that each city approves, and then the Quorum Court can collect those mills, and it goes back as taxes from the county."

The council approved the mill levy resolution with a 6-0 vote. The resolution will move on to the Quorum Court for final approval.

The council also approved the appointment of Bryan Smith to the Decatur Housing Authority.