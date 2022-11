4A-8

DEWITT 35, DUMAS 13

DEWITT -- Owen St. John had two second-quarter touchdown runs and Eli Ashcraft threw a 63-yard score to Gabriel Vega as DeWitt (6-4, 4-4 4A-8) built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised past Dumas (1-9, 0-8).

Joseph Jones threw two second-half scoring passes for Dumas, including a 50-yarder to Trenten Knight.