Doomed to repeat

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." That quote by philosopher George Santayana is often cited as a reminder of why humans have such a penchant for reliving history, particularly bad history.

But what about those who cannot remember the past because they were never fully exposed to it? Substantial numbers of people in recent generations have, for a variety of reasons, not had a proper introduction to history.

Legislators at the state and federal levels keep meddling in school curricula decisions better left to education professionals, usually resulting in the reduction of history classes being offered, as well as watering down the content of the remaining ones. Often the "justification" for such actions is that certain history subjects are inappropriate for students.

(Some people find it difficult to understand how the truth can ever be inappropriate. Not enough of them seek elective office these days, unfortunately.)

Because of such interference, textbook publishers are constantly looking to sanitize their history offerings out of fear that including controversial events--no matter how well-documented--will result in significant income loss from canceled contracts.

Sometimes the attack on history is because of thinly disguised ideological or religious objections to the subject matter. Numerous private citizens and organizations push for their own particular spin on the past to become the accepted version of history: Holocaust deniers. Anti-evolutionists. Apologists who insist preserving slavery was not why the South seceded. Manifest Destiny cheerleaders claiming Native Americans were not abused while being driven out of their lands by better-armed newcomers. Opponents of equal rights for the LGBTQ community, many so uncomfortable with the issue they refuse to acknowledge to their children it even exists, as if that will somehow immunize them against the statistical odds a few of them will fall into one of those groups. Revisionists contending that Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini were just misunderstood strong leaders looking after their constituents--after all, they built the Autobahn and made the trains run on time.

The list goes on and on ...

Each year, librarians and free-speech advocates report growing numbers of requests from various sources to prevent public libraries from adding "objectionable" books, as well as ban titles already on the shelves. Occasionally, someone still organizes a book-burning party.

Also contributing to the growing dearth of historical knowledge is the fact that many of today's students simply aren't interested in the subject, either because they've been numbed by all the efforts to minimize or even suppress certain events, or because in today's world dominated by high-tech businesses, history isn't as useful as math and science for pursuing careers in the fields doing most of the hiring. If students aren't planning to teach history or write about it, chances are they will pick electives in other areas to round out their education.

And, frankly, many people are just bored by history.

It's disheartening, and potentially catastrophic, to see these anti-history trends not just continuing, but growing. We all learn from experience, and the more we learn from the experiences of others, the better equipped we will be to avoid their mistakes. Progress moves faster when the "reset" button doesn't have to be hit too frequently.

If the pattern of recent years is not reversed, it's going to become much harder to find out what really happened in our past. Certainly, there is plenty of room for nuance and conflicting interpretations when it comes to many historical events, and there are some accounts that rely heavily on speculation. But much history is indisputable, despite ongoing attempts to rewrite or eradicate it.

A quote attributed to Buddha says, "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth." However, if history suppression efforts prevail, that assertion will be replaced by the more recent words of another portly philosopher, the late, great Meat Loaf: "Two out of three ain't bad."

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.