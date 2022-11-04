EAST POINSETT COUNTY 48, MARKED TREE 36

MARKED TREE -- It was too little, too late for Marked Tree as it dropped its season finale to East Poinsett County.

Dennis Gaines, the state's leading rusher entering Thursday night, led the way for the Warriors (8-2, 5-2 2A-2). Gaines scored the game's first two touchdowns from 53 and 38 yards to give EPC a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Tyler Moore extended that lead to 20-0 with a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Marked Tree (8-2, 5-2) got on the scoreboard thanks to a 27-yard run from Laray Brown. Moore and Brown traded touchdowns later in the quarter to make it 26-14 entering the fourth.

EPC got touchdown runs from Cooper Argo, Carter Smith and Gaines in the fourth quarter to take a 42-20 lead.

Marked Tree's Brylan Honeycutt final score with 12 seconds to play set the final margin.