‘Enola Holmes 2’: Sherlock sibling satisfaction

Netflix wasted no time fast-tracking a sequel to its 2020 film, "Enola Holmes," which was well received by critics. The story of Sherlock Holmes being bumped out of the spotlight by his little sister seemed to win over audiences and critics alike, with the general assumption that a franchise was born.

Enter "Enola Holmes 2." No "A Game of Shadows" or any other subtitle. The title keeps an airy simplicity that lets audiences know this film is offering more of the same, courtesy of returning director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne.

Those who enjoyed the first movie are likely to enjoy this new entry. While those who couldn't get into the story or characters are unlikely to find anything different to smile at here.

The sequel opens with Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) following through on her dream to open her own detective agency. There's just one problem as a quick montage highlights early in the film. Enola is a young girl in late 1800s London. She can't even vote. And none of the men who visit her office seem to think her capable of handling their cases. One even asks if her brother is available.

But, just as she's about to give up hope and starts packing up her office, a girl named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) wanders into the room. She wants to hire Enola to find her older sister who disappeared days earlier.

Bessie works in a match factory with other girls, and Enola quickly takes the case, highlighting where she differs from her brother. Sherlock (Henry Cavill) takes on the bigger cases from "important" men and wealthy clients. But Enola can put her mind to use for those who would otherwise be ignored by Sherlock's clients.

It's a good contrast for the siblings, both of whom clearly have different perspectives and life experiences they can use to help solve their cases.

Enola's missing person case quickly expands to include financial crimes, blackmail, and even murder, which she's eventually arrested for. And she tackles all this with her usual charm, lack of social decorum typical of someone raised mostly in isolation, and cheeky breaking of the fourth wall (which she pulls off with charming flair).

As Enola works to find her missing person, Sherlock has his own perplexing case involving stolen government money being transferred between numerous banks by an unknown culprit. It vexes him, leaving the man helpless until Enola shows up to assist. They take turns helping each other, eventually realizing their cases are entwined.

And it's not just stolen money or a missing girl they have to worry about, but the mysterious spread of typhus among girls working in the match factories and consequences of rapid industrialization spreading throughout England.

Netflix ran into a little bit of trouble with the first movie when a lawsuit from the Conan Doyle Estate alleged a more emotional and empathetic Sherlock Holmes was still protected by copyright, even though most of Arthur Conan Doyle's works were in the public domain. In other words, Cavill had limits on how caring he could be with his sister, leaving him to be more of a stoic, somewhat out of touch older brother.

The streaming giant settled the lawsuit in December 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That cleared the way for Cavill to be a more emotional and well-rounded character in the sequel. And that's really the core strength of this movie, getting to see Cavill and Brown act as siblings who have each other's backs.

Cavill gets to do what he does best, which is be a big softie, and Enola learns she doesn't have to do everything alone. She has allies. And not just her older brother, but a charming love interest in Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). He remains a charismatic doofus more interested in plants than politics while he tries to figure out how to do the job he inherited in the House of Lords.

And, of course, "Enola Holmes 2" wouldn't be complete without Helena Bonham Carter as Sherlock and Enola's wild, semi-anarchist mother, Eudoria. She appears, does her thing, adding more explosive chaos to the show with her partner in crime, Edith (Susan Wokoma).

The mystery at large and the action in totality don't quite feel as tight as they were in the first film, but there's still plenty of fun to enjoy in "Enola Holmes 2." And, while surprising enough, the reveal of Moriarty, Sherlock's infamous rival, feels a little disappointing.

It's not that the actor does a bad job portraying the villain, but rather, it would have been more refreshing for a Sherlock narrative to avoid relying on a role already done in so many plays, movies, and television series. "Enola Holmes," as a franchise, has a positive habit of breathing fresh air into this 135-year-old story. It would have been nice to see that freshness carried with regards to a central villain for this film, a character who is new and unexpected.

And, of course, this sequel sets up another act, that will hopefully be the final part. The originality of "Enola Holmes" can't be stretched infinitely.