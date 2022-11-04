Fayetteville man, who is a former staff member at Hot Springs school, faces sex charges in two counties

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former staff member at a Hot Springs high school who was arrested in connection with felony sexual assault in April involving a male student has been arrested in connection with several sex-related charges in Washington County.

Julius Jemone Mays, 25, of Fayetteville was arrested by Hot Springs police on April 6 on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, for allegedly propositioning and groping a student at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. Mays was later released on a $3,500 bond.

Mays failed to appear in Garland County Circuit Court on Aug. 2 for his plea and arraignment on the charge. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 26 with a bond forfeiture hearing set for Wednesday.

Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft said Thursday they determined Mays was in custody in Washington County on charges filed there, so "we will transport him back to Garland County for the next court date now that we know where he is." She noted they didn't forfeit his bond under the circumstances and should "get back on track" with a new court date.

According to court records, Mays was arrested on felony charges of internet stalking of a child, punishable by up to life in prison, and fourth-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to six years, on July 7 in Washington County. He's reportedly set to stand trial on the charges Nov. 14.

On Monday, an additional felony charge of possession of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, punishable by up to 10 years, was filed against Mays. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on bonds totaling $65,000 from the three charges.

According to the allegations on the stalking and assault charges, on or about June 28, in Washington County, Mays "knowingly used a computer online service, internet service, local internet bulletin board service, or any means of electronic communication to seduce, solicit, lure or entice" a person who was 15 years old or younger in an effort to arrange a meeting "for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, sexually explicit conduct or deviate sexual activity."

It's specifically alleged Mays spoke to a 15-year-old over the internet and arranged to meet to engage in sexual activity and then Mays engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen.

According to the allegations on the child pornography charge, Mays possessed a photograph of a child "involved in sexually explicit conduct."

At the time of his arrest on the Hot Springs charges, Mays listed no prior criminal history. Donnie Sewell, public information specialist for the school, told The Sentinel-Record at the time, "Mr. Mays is no longer employed by ASMSA and we cannot discuss personnel matters as a policy."

According to the probable cause affidavit on Aug. 19, 2021, during the evening hours, the alleged male victim, 16, was on the second floor of student housing at the school at 200 Whittington Ave. and walked past Mays' room.

Mays, 23 at the time, lived on campus as a "residential mentor," members of the school staff who live in the same housing building and are responsible for a specific floor.

Mays allegedly called the boy into his room and displayed a photo of male genitalia, asking the juvenile "what he thought about it." Mays then allegedly reached toward the boy's groin area, but the boy told Mays "no" and left.

Mays later allegedly sent a message to the boy again asking him what he thought about the photo and asking him to send a photo back.

Later that evening, Mays allegedly confronted the boy in a student dorm room while standing between the boy and the exit into the common area/hall of the second floor.

Mays allegedly asked to touch the boy's buttocks and then stepped closer to him, reached around him and grabbed the boy's buttocks over his clothing. Mays reportedly told the boy he "had a cute butt."

When the boy tried to leave, Mays told him he "had to let him" put his hands down the boy's pants to "get an actual feel." The juvenile again told him no and left, the affidavit said.

The incident was reported via school staff members, who reportedly confronted Mays prior to notifying law enforcement. Mays left the school shortly thereafter. After further investigation by Hot Springs police, a warrant was issued for Mays' arrest.