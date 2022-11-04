Finance Committee supports 5% pay raises for Benton County employees

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Finance Committee on Thursday night approved a 5% pay increase for employees.

The pay increases are in the 2023 budget that the county's justices of the peace are currently discussing. They will be made up of a 2% cost of living increase and a 3% merit raise.

The justices of the peace unanimously voted to send the 2023 proposed budget to the Committee of the Whole, which meets Nov. 10.

The total budget is $72 million, said Brenda Peacock, the county's comptroller. The 2023 budget will be an 8.47% increase over this year's budget, she said.

The Sheriff's Office requested 15 new Tahoes in the 2023 budget. The vehicles will cost $615,000, Peacock said. The Sheriff's Office purchased 15 Tahoes for $561,000 in the current budget, she said.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway sought funding for 15 new positions in the 2023 budget at a cost of nearly $1 million.

Holloway wants 10 new positions for jail deputies. The jail is down 10 positions, and the goal is to first fill those positions, he said. Holloway did not expect to fill the new positions until mid-2023.

Justices of the peace voted last month to increase the minimum pay for jail deputies from $19.42 to $20 per hour. Holloway said he hopes the increase will help retain jail deputies.

Holloway also requested four new field deputy positions. The Sheriff's Office also asked to add an information technology position.

Total cost of the 15 new positions would be $978,291.

The Road Department's proposed 2023 budget is $14.8 million. This year's budget is $14.7 million.

The department requested four graders, four dump trucks, five trucks and a boom mower at an estimated cost of $2.9 million.

Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services, said the 2023 paving plan is to do 35 miles of county improvements at a cost of $1.7 million.