Firing of Gamble not hasty decision, AD says

In his first comments since letting Doc Gamble go as head football coach, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletic director Chris Robinson said the firing on Oct. 20 was not a decision made overnight.

"Looking at everything in its entirety, just trying to create ... how can I put this ... it was not an overnight thing," Robinson said from his office Tuesday afternoon, three days after UAPB (2-6, 0-5 SWAC) resumed its season under Don Treadwell with a 27-6 loss to Florida A&M University. "Looking at the entire makeup of the program as a whole, when we look at where we are -- we mentioned what happened last year and we looked at what happened this year -- with recruiting in mind, it wasn't an overnight decision. It wasn't, today, I'm going to do this. It was a complete, constant evaluation of the overall program and where we were at the university.

Moving forward, we're going to do what's best for the university."

In moving forward, Robinson confirmed, UAPB has begun the search for a new head coach, even though the Golden Lions have three games remaining. UAPB will visit Grambling State University on Saturday, with kickoff at 2 p.m.

Treadwell, a former Miami University (Ohio) head coach and former Michigan State University interim coach, is a candidate for the permanent role in Pine Bluff, Robinson said.

"We're looking at all aspects because we're getting a lot of attention, of course," Robinson said. "A lot of people are interested in the opportunities we have, as unique as we are. We're the only school that offers what we offer in this state, so there's a lot of interest in that."

Robinson was apparently referring to UAPB's status as the only historically Black public university in the state. Coaches from the high school ranks to the NFL have indicated interest in succeeding Gamble, who went 8-15 in nearly three seasons.

SKYLER'S BACK

Quarterback Skyler Perry started in his 41st UAPB game, coming off a throwing shoulder injury three weeks earlier against Texas Southern University. Perry completed 21 of 38 passes for 173 yards with an interception, but Florida A&M shut out the Lions' offense. (UAPB scored on an interception return by Jamarion Henderson.)

"The positive thing was, we didn't find out until the middle of last week he was going to be available," Treadwell said.

"We're always going to follow what the trainers tell us, and they gave him the green light toward the mid-part of the week. Each day, he kept feeling better and better, so I felt good enough to give him the nod as the starting quarterback, No. 1, because he's been in the big games before. This was an outstanding team we played.

He's one of our captains, and he has been tremendous in helping continue to lead this team as we go forward. I think he'll get better as we go forward."

DAVIS WINS WEEKLY AWARD

Florida A&M running back A.J. Davis was named the SWAC's Newcomer of the Week after going for 108 yards on 18 carries against the Lions. Davis, a graduate student from the University of Pittsburgh, became the first Rattler to break the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

FIRST LOOK AT GRAMBLING

About 145 miles south of Pine Bluff, the 2022 season hasn't been all that easy for Grambling State (2-6, 1-4), either, under first-year Coach Hue Jackson.

The former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head man made headlines this year when he ordered the oval-G logo to come off each helmet, saying the Tigers had not lived up to the standards of Grambling football, perhaps the most traditional brand in Black college athletics.

The Tigers have since earned back the decal and made Jackson proud with a 35-6 win over Alcorn State University last Saturday.

"I think our football team, offensively, defensively and special teams, we played four quarters of football, played extremely hard, and I can see our team growing each and every week," Jackson said.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Tigers, who also defeated Northwestern State University 47-21 on Sept. 10.

SWAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS AND SCHEDULE

Eastern Division Conf. Over.

Jackson State 5-0 8-0

Florida A&M 4-1 6-2

Alabama State 3-2 5-3

Alabama A&M 3-2 3-5

Bethune-Cookman 2-3 2-6

Miss. Valley State 0-5 0-8

Western Division Conf. Over.

Prairie View A&M 4-1 5-3

Southern 3-2 5-3

Texas Southern 3-2 4-4

Alcorn State 2-3 3-5

Grambling State 1-4 2-6

UAPB 0-5 2-6

Oct. 29 scores

Jackson State 35, Southern 0

Grambling State 35, Alcorn State 6

Prairie View A&M 58, Bethune-Cookman 48

Texas Southern 37, Lincoln U. (Calif.) 2

Alabama State 24, Alabama A&M 17

Florida A&M 27, UAPB 6

Today's game

Alabama A&M at Miss. Valley State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday's game

Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

UAPB at Grambling State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m. (HBCU GO)

Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m. (ESPN3.com)

Jackson State at Texas Southern, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)