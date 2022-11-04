Flames in flux





FAYETTEVILLE -- "Bennett and Brewer, but we're really not sure" could be the mantra for the Arkansas Razorback defense this week as it prepares to face Liberty and its still in-flux quarterback situation.

In fact, Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze is probably thinking much the same thing.

Freeze said Thursday all the quarterback reps for his team look to be up in the air Saturday, when the Flames (7-1) take on the University of Arkansas (5-3) at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Following Liberty's morning practice, Freeze laid out the situation at quarterback, where Johnathan Bennett, whom he calls "JB," is 4-0 in place of senior Charlie Brewer and redshirt freshman Kaidon Salter the past several weeks.

Brewer played minimally in the Flames' 41-14 win over BYU on Oct. 22, as he continues to recover from a broken bone in his hand, while Salter has been rehabbing from groin surgery.

"JB gets the flu and so we're not even sure who our quarterback is right now," Freeze said. "But it's been one of those weeks.

"It's just dang that quarterback room has been beat-up. I wish Charlie was ready, but it just doesn't ... he's struggling to get his mobility in his hand back. And Kaidon is still a ways away. We'll see how JB feels obviously, but he hasn't been able to practice for the last two days or so. So it presents some challenges for sure."

Freeze said 6-6 redshirt freshman Nate Hampton, who was the fourth-team quarterback to open the season, has been taking most of the reps the past two days.

Hampton apparently came down with flu symptoms on Tuesday night, he added, and Brewer had discomfort in his right (throwing) hand after Tuesday's practice.

Freeze and the Flames hoped Brewer would show improvement following an open date after he subbed briefly against the Cougars two weeks ago.

"Same thing as last week," Freeze said. "He tried it and said, 'I don't feel like I can hold the ball sufficiently to function.' I thought he had a pretty good Tuesday and then it seemed like it kind of swelled back up again and tightened up.

"He's going to travel. Will it go down enough between now and Saturday for him to feel like he could not hurt us if he's in the game? We'll see.

"Nate has gotten most of the snaps the last two days with, obviously JB being out sick. But certainly not ruling out JB yet and certainly hope he has the energy from being sickly this week."

In Brewer's absence, Bennett and Salter guided the Flames to a 6-1 record and to a No. 23 ranking in this week's Associated Press poll. Liberty was not included in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks are just preparing for what could be coming from the Liberty offense with no real direction on how Freeze will deploy his quarterbacks.

"We don't have any idea whether Brewer is healthy or Bennett [will start]," Pittman said Wednesday. "We just don't know. Really, we've been preparing pretty much the same for both guys."

Brewer won the job in camp and was 3 for 4 in the season opener at Southern Miss before going out with a hand injury. In parts of six seasons at Baylor, Utah and Liberty, Brewer has rushed for 1,068 yards and 22 touchdowns and completed 879 of 1,387 passes (63.4%) for 10,202 yards, with 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

He's clearly the quarterback with big credentials.

Bennett threw two interceptions at Southern Miss after filling in, and Salter entered to mostly engineer the 29-27 win in four overtimes at Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Flames' only loss since was 37-36 at then-No. 18 Wake Forest on a failed two-point conversion with 1:11 remaining.

Freeze said Monday that Bennett had been inconsistent before he won "the biggest game in school history and looked really good doing it" against BYU.

"Bennett had a great game against BYU," Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark said. "He's been a good fill for them. Brewer obviously has played at two Power Five schools, so they both have really good talent. They can throw it well. Brewer can run as well. ... Overall, they're both really good, and we're going to be preparing for both and watching film on both."

No matter who plays at quarterback, the Razorbacks are sure to get a big dose of tailback Dae Dae Hunter, who is 18th in the FBS with 825 rushing yards and sixth with 6.82 yards per carry.

"Obviously he's a really good back," Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders said. "Liberty's a really good team. They've competed in every single game. They barely lost to Wake Forest. They're a solid team and it'll be a good contest."

Hunter's top running mate, junior Shedro Louis is questionable for Saturday after the unexpected passing of his father Wednesday night. Freeze said the event was a "shock" to Louis.

"He probably won't make the trip and I totally understand that," Freeze said.

"Shedro, we had a good package for him I felt like, and obviously if he doesn't make the trip ... that was a lot of, well not a lot of work, but part of your plan was wasted in prepping. But totally understand that if he chooses to go in with his family.

"Unfortunately we continue to have one of those years where it's just seems to be one thing after another with injuries or other things that are going on."





Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) throws during an NCAA football game against Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)





