FS Northside rolls, gets playoff berth

FORT SMITH — Playing a day early was worth it for Fort Smith Northside as it clinched a berth in the Class 7A playoffs.

McLean Moody threw four touchdowns passes to lift the Grizzlies past Little Rock Southwest 41-14 on Thursday night at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

With the victory, Northside (4-6, 3-4 7A-Central) will be the fifth seed from the 7A-Central and will travel to Rogers on Nov. 11 in the first round of the 7A playoffs. The loss ends the season for Southwest (2-8, 1-6).

The Grizzlies defense got two turnovers from the Gryphons in the third quarter that led to a pair of scores that turned a 20-6 halftime lead into a 41-6 margin that invoked the running clock the last 15 minutes of the game. The defense also stopped Southwest five times on fourth down. Three of those stops were in Gryphon territory leaving the Northside offense will short fields to work with.

Moody was 10-of-13 passing for 183 yards. He threw touchdowns to three receivers. Running back Bryant Hasley added two touchdowns runs while rushing for 62 yards. Ezra Phillips had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, while Cameron Massey added 3 receptions for 33 yards and 2 scores.

Southwest did rush for 216 yards, led by Luther Tucker, who gained 107 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

The Northside offense scored on six of its first seven possessions, including two in the first quarter to establish early control.

The Grizzlies opened the game by marching 57 yards in seven plays, capped by Moody’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Phillips for a 7-0 lead with 9:51 left in the first quarter.

After the defense stuffed a fourth down at the Southwest 41, Moody engineered another short drive, ending it with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Massey with six minutes left in the quarter. Saul Rodriguez added the extra point to make it 14-0.

Late in the second quarter, Moody connected to Massey on a 54-yard touchdown pass to open up a 20-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first half.

The Gryphons stayed within striking range, converting two fourth downs on a 63-yard, 10-play scoring drive. After a defensive penalty with no time left in the half, Southwest got an extra play to finish the first half and Tucker scored on a 4-yard run to get with 20-6 at halftime.

The Gryphons muffed second-half kickoff, and Northside’s R.J. Lester recovered at the Southwest 13. Halsey scored on a 8-yard run for a 27-6 advantage less than 30 seconds into the third quarter.

After another fourth down stop by the Northside defense, Moody hit Phillips for 31 yards to the 10. Three plays later, Hasley scored from the 2 for a 34-6 lead with 7:37 left in the third quarter.

A muffed snap on a fourth-down punt attempt gave the Grizzlies possession at the Gryphons’ 34. On third-and-3, Moody hit Fallon Rackley for a 22-yard touchdown pass for a 41-6 lead with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.