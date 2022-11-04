FYI: An Entertainment Calendar including the NWA Gridiron Show

Today

Inverse Performance Art Festival -- Through Sunday, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20 festival pass. 657-2335.

Fall Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today & Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meet the Artist -- Featuring art, silent auction, music by Paul Price, snacks, beer and wine available, 5:30-8 p.m. at The Gallery at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Durham. usingart.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- With Terrence Wilson, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"She Loves Me" -- Based on the original "You've Got Mail" story, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"Detroit '67" -- The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 7:30 p.m. today, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

"Almost, Maine" -- A set of nine vignettes about love under the Northern Lights, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Saturday

True Lit Super Saturday -- Fishin' Magicians, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple -- Make an apron, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Your Own Back Yard, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With DeJuan Gilchrist, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Art Making -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Gridiron Show -- "Keep Fayetteville Funny (NWA Too)," doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., Butterfield Trail Village Performance Center, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. $35. nwagridiron.com.

__

Sunday

Fall Foliage Shoot -- 7 a.m., Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Arkansas 12, just west of the visitor's center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Hosted by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas. Free. 789-5000.

NWA Makers Fall Market -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking is $5. nwamakers.com.

"Peter and the Wolf" -- Presented by SoNA, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com