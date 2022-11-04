Gentry School Board honors past members, ends janitorial contract

GENTRY -- The School Board honored two past board members at its Oct. 24 meeting in the Pioneer Activities Center.

Honored with plaques were Randall Bolinger for service on the board from 2011 to 2022 and John Skaggs for his service on the board from 2020 to 2022.

Members of the junior cheerleading squad also demonstrated a routine for the board.

The board approved the hiring of Maria Carmen Cedillo and Alexa Marin as English for speakers of other languages paraprofessionals, Chero Young and Terri Knox as custodians, and Luther "Luke" Warren as a bus driver.

The hiring of Mandi Taylor as an intermediate school fourth-grade teacher was also approved.

The resignation of Wendy Jackson as a bus route driver was accepted. She will continue to serve as a substitute driver. The retirement of Regina Morris from special education in December was also approved.

The board approved the termination of Leah Queen's contract as an intermediate school physical education teacher.

It was announced that custodians had now been hired to replace those with SG360, a commercial janitorial service hired at the March 28 meeting to clean one school since the district was short four custodians at the time.

The district is now ending its contract with SG360 and returning to using its own janitorial staff, according to Terrie DePaola, the district's superintendent.

The board gave its approval to allow the baseball team to purchase black jerseys with maroon stripes and lettering for away games with money raised by the team. The baseball team will continue to use its white uniforms, as well.

DePaola reported the district had approximately $1.3 million in operational funds but was awaiting tax payments.

DePaola spoke to misinformation circulating on social media sites regarding the location and building of a new high school. She said the district was consulting with academic facilities planner Aliza Jones regarding plans to build a new high school in the future but that no definite location had been chosen and no plans had yet been approved. She said the square footage in the current high school was being reviewed in regard to qualifying for state assistance in building a new facility.

She also reported to the board that discussion was beginning in regard to renovating Pioneer Stadium. She said eight lanes were required for the school to host track events -- the current track, which is in need of repair, only has seven lanes. She also mentioned a need for a new press box, adding that the district is currently just looking at options.

While no action was taken, DePaola reported progress being made on a vaping policy for the district. She said the district's personnel policy committee was currently studying the policies of other school districts.

Jason Barrett, the school district's transportation and facilities director, said that Flintco had been hired as the construction manager for the HVAC project at the high school and middle school. He said Flintco was looking at the quickest way to expedite the project. He said getting the district the best time and the best prices were the goals.

One prekindergarten student transfer out of the district was approved.

The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.