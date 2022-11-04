Georgia man, 34, killed on state road

A Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in rural Perry County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jack Kennedy III, 34, of Decatur, Ga., was southbound on Arkansas 113 about 6:45 p.m. when he failed to follow a curve in the road and his 2014 Mercedes-Benz left the highway, the report says.

The vehicle rolled multiple times and ejected Kennedy before coming to a rest.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.