GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Loewe’s record outing leads way for Bentonville to claim fifth straight state championship





HOT SPRINGS -- Haley Loewe's record performance was just an early glimpse of what turned into a Bentonville runaway Thursday afternoon.

The junior, who became only the third Arkansas girls cross country runner to break the 18-minute barrier, did it again during the Class 6A girls portion of the state high school cross country championships at Oaklawn Park.

Loewe ran the 5,000 meters in a blistering 17 minutes, 43.70 seconds to easily break the previous meet record of 18:14.04 set by Fayetteville's Carson Wasemiller in 2020.

"I was just thinking that my time was just 20 seconds slower than what I had run at the Chile Pepper," said Loewe, a transfer from Wisconsin. "That's a pretty fast course, so I was just really happy for myself for that.

"Having family here for support and my teammates really helped. My grandparents drove down here from Minnesota, so it was a really big thing to see them here and cheering me on."

Loewe gave a preview at what was to come when she ran the same course during the Lake Hamilton Invitational last month. She set a meet record that day when she finished in 18:07.15 and had a winning margin of about 18 seconds.

On Thursday, she received a push early in the race from Springdale Har-Ber freshman Lilly Beshears and defending state champion and teammate Madison Galindo, which benefited her in breaking the record. Beshears also bettered the previous meet record with her time of 18:01.53, while Galindo was third at 18:22.65.

"The first time helped me know the course and get to know where I can push," Loewe said. "It was helping me to push in the second mile, which is where I've been letting off a decent amount of time. I knew there were girls behind me and we're competing for a state title, so I've got to go."

Loewe gave Bentonville a fast start, and her teammates followed suit. The Lady Tigers had five of the first seven runners to finish and came away with their fifth straight state team title and 15th overall.

Bentonville compiled 22 points, well ahead of second-place Fayetteville with 71. Rogers was a distant third at 123.

"We had hoped to create the same environment that we had at conference," Bentonville Coach Randy Ramaker said. "I'm really proud of all nine that ran because they all gave a solid effort. Overall, I'm pleased.

"We've had a great season. We've done some things that, historically, have never happened in Arkansas. So you have to take your hats off to them, not because they can just step off the bus and do something. They've trained hard and bought into the culture we have."

CLASS 5A

Lake Hamilton senior Olivia Pielemier grabbed the early lead and never relinquished it en route to her second straight individual title.

Pielemeier, who said she will sign her national letter of intent with University of Arkansas in two weeks, crossed the finish line in a time of 18:40.92, almost 4 seconds faster than her winning time last year. She finished more than 15 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Carole Werner of Greenwood, who had a time of 18:56.36.

Werner, however, didn't come away empty-handed as she led Greenwood to the first cross country team title in school history. The Lady Bulldogs had their five runners finish in the top 13 and compiled 33 points. Lake Hamilton was second with 62, followed by Vilonia's 117, Mountain Home's 129 and Russellville's 133.

Greenwood's Julia Witherington (20:03.01), Paige Andrews (20:16.34) and Piper Ames (20:22.31) all ran personal-bests to finish fifth through seventh, respectively, while Camryn Coston took 13th at 20:59.25.

CLASS 1A

Mount Ida junior Peyton Macejewski passed Ozark Catholic freshman Clare Pohlmeier around the midway point and proceeded to claim her state championship.

Macejewski turned in a time of 21:17.32 and finished 20 seconds ahead of Pohlmeier. The next six runners were all from Kingston as Aubrey Henderson took third at 22:58.61, followed by Grace Cooper, Aslyn Cooper, Callie Edgmon, Jaiden Head and Emma Kivell.

Kingston repeated as state champion with 20 points, while Rural Special was second with 71, followed by Ozark Catholic at 92.

More News None

Thursday’s girls results

at Hot Springs

CLASS 6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 22; 2. Fayetteville 71; 3. Rogers 123; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 142; 5. Bentonville West 151; 6. Cabot 154; 7. Bryant 208; 8. Fort Smith Southside 249; 9. Conway 250; 10. Rogers Heritage 280; 11. Springdale 300; 12. Mount St. Mary 312; 13. North Little Rock 365; 14. Jonesboro 387; 15. Don Tyson School of Innovation 467; 16. Fort Smith Northside 496.

INDIVIDUAL TOP FINISHERS 1. Haley Loewe, Bentonville, 17:43.70; 2. Lilly Beshears, Springdale Har-Ber, 18:01.53; 3. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 18:22.65; 4. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 18:39.20; 5. Devyn O’Daniel, Bentonville, 18:51.56; 6. Everly O’Daniel, Bentonville, 19:17.14; 7. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 19:25.99; 8. Virginia Milwee, Mount St. Mary, 19:27.44; 9. Cady Masters, Cabot, 19:29.25; 10. Aidan Fisher, Bryant, 19:35.17; 11. Hannah Hansen, Bentonville, 19:38.76; 12. Olivia Davis, Rogers, 19:39.01; 13. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 19:41.91; 14. Ella Snively, Fayetteville, 19:58.36; 15. Kayli Fitzhugh, Fayetteville, 20:09.50; 16. Maria Hurtado, Rogers Heritage, 20:11.88; 17. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 20:15.05; 18. Passion Perez, Springdale Har-Ber, 20:16.19; 19. Jalie Bohnert, Rogers, 20:17.23; 20. Makenzie Wood, Cabot, 20:22.52.

CLASS 5A

TEAM SCORES 1. Greenwood 33; 2. Lake Hamilton 62; 3. Vilonia 117; 4. Mountain Home 129; 5. Russellville 133; 6. Valley View 137; 7. Van Buren 193; 8. Hot Springs Lakeside 198; 9. Little Rock Christian 233; 10. Siloam Springs 260; 11. Benton 301; 12. Greenbrier 311; 13. Harrison 418; 14. Searcy 427; 15. Batesville 484; 16. Marion 509; 17. Jacksonville 544; 18. Maumelle 544

INDIVIDUAL TOP FINISHERS 1. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 18:40.92; 2. Carole Werner, Greenwood, 18:56.36; 3. Brooklyn Nicholson, Russellville, 19:18.90; 4. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 19:23.22; 5. Julia Witherington, Greenwood, 20:03.01; 6. Paige Andrews, Greenwood, 20:16.34; 7. Piper Ames, Greenwood, 20:22.31; 8. Blair Turpen, Lake Hamilton, 20:25.11; 9. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 20:27.30; 10. Vanessa Frias, Siloam Springs, 20:32.60; 11. Kaci Buck, Vilonia, 20:37.59; 12. Erika Krueger, Mountain Home, 20:51.83; 13. Camryn Coston, Greenwood, 20:59.25; 14. Lani Inman, Lake Hamilton, 21:01.70; 15. Avery Agee, Valley View, 21:02.12; 16. Layla Lammers, Hot Springs, 21:04.26; 17. Isabelle Spiller, Vilonia, 21:07.45; 18. Maya Hubbard, HS Lakeside 21:09.58; 19. Erin Smith, Mountain Home, 21:10.29; 20. Taylor Mitchell, Lake Hamilton, 21:11.83.

CLASS 1A

TEAM SCORES 1. Kingston 20; 2. Rural Special 71; 3. Ozark Catholic 93; 4. Greers Ferry West Side 101; 5. Hillcrest 123; 6. Thaden School 146; 7. Sacred Heart 188; 8. Blevins 188.

INDIVIDUAL TOP FINISHERS 1. Peyton Macejewski, Mount Ida, 21:17.32; 2. Clare Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 21:37.42; 3. Aubrey Henderson, Kingston, 22:58.61; 4. Grace Cooper, Kingston, 23:27.91; 5. Aslyn Cooper, Kingston, 23:30.07; 6. Callie Edgmon, Kingston, 23:44.05; 7. Jaiden Head, Kingston, 23:58.53; 8. Emma Kivell, Kingston, 24:00.97; 9. Keilee Hernandez, Ozark Catholic, 24:39.89; 10. Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special, 24:41.73; 11. Ayla Hoelzeman, Sacred Heart, 24:55.57; 12. Addy Thew, Mount Ida, 24:58.42; 13. Kadence Dilks, West Side, 24:58.47; 14. Lily Ballard, Scranton, 25:01.42; 15. Rieley Sutterfield, Rural Special, 25:35.99; 16. Lila Hartness, Kingston, 25:48.74; 17.Rilee Pittman, Kingston, 25:51.85; 18. Lilly Stevens, West Side, 25:52.94; 19. Braylen Morgan, Rural Special, 25:57.03; 20. Aubrey Linville, Rural Special, 26:01.38.









Gallery: 6A Arkansas State Cross Country Championships







