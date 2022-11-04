3A-1

Greenland 26, West Fork 13

WEST FORK -- Greenland relied on its rushing attack Friday night on the road to end its regular season with a win over West Fork.

Chandler Cheek led Greenland (7-3, 5-2 3A-1) with 19 carries for 219 yards. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also recovered a West Fork (5-5, 2-5) fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Nehemiah Solee was second on the team in rushing with 6 carries for 78 yards and 1 touchdown. El'Wyon Johnson, Demario Carter and Josiah Mwakasinga each scored touchdowns of their own as well.

As a team, Greenland totaled 462 yards with 328 of those coming on the ground.