Hazardous weather expected across Northwest Arkansas today, including chance of hail, tornadoes

Northwest Arkansas is expected to see heavy rain today, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a significant lightning threat and an elevated severe weather threat today, according to a briefing from the weather service Thursday.

Many area high school football games were moved from tonight to Thursday night in anticipation of the weather.

Toyland on the Bentonville square, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to Nov. 11 because of the weather.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will become widespread by this afternoon and early evening across eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas as a cold front moves through the area. During this time, chances for severe wind and hail, heavy rain and even a few tornadoes will be greatest, according to the briefing.

Main hazards could be damaging wind up to 70 mph, hail up to a half-dollar in size, heavy rain and a few tornadoes, according to the briefing. The greatest potential threat for tornadoes is in southeastern Oklahoma.

Estimated rainfall totals show almost 2 inches in Fayetteville and just over 2.75 inches in Fort Smith. The rain could lead to flash flooding in some locations, according to the briefing.

There's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. today. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service in Tulsa, Okla. The high will be in the low 70s.

Tonight, there's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 41. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

The forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 60.