



Happy birthday (Nov. 4): Curiosity ignites your spirit of adventure, and your social horizons follow in an ever-widening pattern. Don't forget there are new worlds within a 10-mile radius of your home and quite inside normal experience.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whether you think of it as an equation to be solved or a recipe to be put together, the essential thing to consider is the feelings of the people involved. The choice that supports people is the choice of your own soul.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the situation you're looking at now, someone will win, and it could be you. It may as well be you, right? You're still deciding whether and how to make your move. Take your time. This one will take a while to play out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Extra energy kicks in and you'll keep moving quickly through the day. There are things you shouldn't do fast, though, and talking is one of them. You'll get more respect from a calm, slow delivery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It will be important to take care of yourself before you give to others. You'll be as generous as you can possibly be while still maintaining enough of your own time and resources to get your work done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Having to fight for what you want has made you better. You've found that sweet spot between your natural talents and the role you've been cast in. Take heart and keep going. There are aspirations you long to express.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Why does it matter so much to have a clean car or a certain pair of shoes? Because the symbols of our lives say something about who we are and why we do what we do. This will be a theme of your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You give your all to the projects and people around you, so choose your work carefully. You're so committed and motivated; don't waste this energy on anything other than what you really, really want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have a way of making people feel safe. New people will be attracted to you as you demonstrate your strength. Your gift of strength comes in many forms — intellectual, physical and emotional.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Having too many choices is almost worse than none. You long for just the right amount of structure. You want to feel free to customize your time, and you'll like the options available for you to do so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Just as a goat might back up to get a running start up the hill, you assess the pitch of the challenge ahead, throw it into reverse, gather your gusto, then shoot up the mountain in a quick burst.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Actions that are normally simple and straightforward, such as driving, shopping or dialing the phone, can be made suddenly difficult by elevated stress levels. Nervous? Reduce your expectations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A father figure will have a role in the way karma unfolds. You effortlessly attract helpful people to you. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) will work especially hard on your behalf.

PISCES MOON PHILOSOPHY

Lunar water sign conjunctions are the theme with the moon in Pisces kissing Neptune and a repeat with Jupiter hours later. This water sign alliance opens the floodgate of emotion. It’s a good time to remember that feelings are not facts, though they certainly direct what happens, and nor are they physical, though the animate everything.



