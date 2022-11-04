Karen Webb of the Sydney, Australia, police said it’s “not very often we get called to lions on the loose” as people on a Roar and Snore stay at the Taronga Zoo got a closer encounter than they bargained for when five African lions briefly escaped because of “an integrity issue” with a fence.

Deborah Gilpin of the Madison Children’s Museum in Wisconsin offered no comment as an employee with cognitive disabilities was fired for wearing a Hitler costume over Halloween weekend, drawing condemnation from as far away as Jerusalem.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new premier, assured, “We will never deny anyone the right to express dissent,” as critics charged that a ban on rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other protests even though sympathizers were allowed to march to the crypt of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Michael Clark, 75, alleged in a civil-rights lawsuit that he suffered numerous health problems after a since-fired police officer used a Taser on him in Idaho Springs, Colo., because of a dispute with a neighbor, and the city opted to pay him $7 million.

Carlton Reeves, a U.S. district judge, appointed a receiver to manage Hinds County Raymond jail near Jackson, Miss., to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” that led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”

Adam Einck of Louisiana’s Wildlife and Fisheries Department said the fish that were still alive were released and the rest were given to needy families as three men stand accused of using cast nets to catch 83 crappie, 18 black bass and 32 bream.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, who went from a farm in Overbrook, Kan., to Egypt, Libya and then Syria and led an Islamic State battalion of women and girls was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Keya Morgan, former business manager for Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee, was accused of stealing $220,000 from memorabilia signings, but a Los Angeles jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal and the judge declared a mistrial and dismissed the charges.

Dee Mostofi of Stanford University said a man pretended to be a student and lived in several dorms for at least 10 months despite multiple stay-away letters, as his “persistence and ability to ingratiate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist” in school protocols.