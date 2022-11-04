Issue 4 exception

Editor, The Commercial:

I am writing to take exception to an article published in your newspaper today (Nov. 2) about Issue 4.

The article stated that law enforcement could receive up to $46 million in tax revenue to bolster hiring more officers for police forces.

First, there is no reason to expect there to be $46 million in tax revenue. The amendment states that the ONLY money that can go to the police community is for year-end stipends or bonuses for police officers that meet certain criteria. Not one dollar can be spent hiring or training extra officers.

Therefore this amendment does nothing to improve safety or help law enforcement improve our state. My name is Jim Bell and I am a member of the coalition trying to defeat Issue 4.

Jim Bell,

Safe and Secure Communities Coalition,

Little Rock