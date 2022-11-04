Jenkins rushes for 356 yards in win

ROGERS — Junior running back Jacob Jenkins rushed for 356 yards, Marcus Mounce picked off three passes in the third quarter and Rogers picked up its most regular-season wins since 2006, defeating Rogers Heritage 49-7 on Thursday night at David Gates Stadium.

Rogers (8-2, 5-2 7A-West) was granted eight wins on its 2021 record, but one of those came by way of a coronavirus-related forfeit. This year’s finish is the best since the 2006 team went 10-0 in the regular season before losing on a last-second field goal to Fort Smith Southside in the state championship game.

“Historically, we’ll have a good year and then we’ll fall right back off,” Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. “These guys stayed with it in the offseason and were able to have back-to-back good seasons. It feels like we’re trending in the right direction and got things moving in the right direction for our program.” The junior running back’s 356 yards from scrimmage came off 25 carries, averaging more than 14 yards per rush. He also had two touchdowns.

“That’s the same thing he does every day in practice,” Harbison said. “It doesn’t surprise us when we see it in the game because that’s who he is. He’s a hard, tough kid. He plays hard, he works hard, he does everything the right way. So it’s nice to see him get the reward on a [Thursday] night.” Jenkins’ two scores happened in back-to-back second-quarter possessions to give the Mounties a 28-0 lead. His first was a 22-yard run down the sideline, which he finished by diving over defenders into end zone. The second was a 65-yard burst down the same boundary.

“I felt like a horse out of the gates,” Jenkins said of his second touchdown run. “I finally broke one, and it just felt good. It was a good experience to have. Running the ball, I kept communicating to the line what I wanted from them, and they were just able to pursue that and get it done.” Rogers got things going early. Back-to-back rushing touchdowns by quarterback Dane Williams — on runs of 30 and 12 yards — put the Mounties up 14-0 under six minutes into the game. Williams finished with four rushing scores and 61 yards.

Mounce got an interception on each of the War Eagles’ first three drives after halftime.

“The standard’s so much higher and the intensity we play at now,” Mounce said. “It’s something that I think 2006 Mounties would be proud of. But we’re looking at the future now, not looking at the past.”

Mounce’s three picks happened in less than eight minutes.

“That just kind of slammed the door,” Harbison said. “The first one was really nice. Then we were able to get out here and score, and I thought that just took the momentum and it was pretty well over. It’s big. Anytime you get turnovers like that, consecutive turnovers, It’s huge.” The War Eagles’ lone score came in the second quarter, when Tillman McNair hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hensley. McNair finished with a game-high 154 receiving yards. Alexander Saelzler and Matthew High-tower each had an interception for Rogers Heritage (3-7, 1-6).

Rogers scored the final 14 points. All seven touchdowns by the Mounties came on the ground. As a team, Rogers racked up 455 yards.

The Mounties will play in the Class 7A playoffs as the conference’s No. 4 seed after finishing in a three-way tie with Fayetteville and Benton-ville West at 5-2.

Rogers Heritage’s season is over. The War Eagles’ three wins were their most since 2014.



