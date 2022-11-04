Lake Catherine State Park set to close for maintenance

HOT SPRINGS -- Beginning next month, Lake Catherine State Park will close to all recreational activities until March 18, 2023, to allow time for needed maintenance, including repairs and replacement of its sewer infrastructure, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced Thursday.

The closure will begin Dec. 1 and includes most trails except for Slunger Creek Nature Trail, a news release said.

"Lake Catherine is one of the busiest Arkansas State Parks. It has structures that date back to the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) era of the 1930s," department Secretary Stacy Hurst said in the release.

"These updates and repairs will help preserve this natural and historical resource for years to come," Hurst said.

The visitor center will remain staffed to take reservations, answer questions and monitor maintenance progress, the release said.

Access will not be allowed to the day-use areas, cabins, the marina, campgrounds and most trails for the duration of the shutdown because of safety concerns, contractor expectations, equipment movement, performance of in-house maintenance and renovation projects and trail work, it said.