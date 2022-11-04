They still believe lie

The other night I had a dream. Donald Trump purchased five minutes of airtime on the major TV networks. He made a statement, the gist of which was he knew that during his presidency it was documented that he lied over 30,000 times. He admitted those lies. But the main purpose of his appearance concerned what had become known as the Big Lie. It was a lie. The 2020 presidential had not been rigged, he did not win, and Joe Biden was the duly elected president of the United States. He was retiring from politics.

The Internet blew up. Segments of the Internet came to the conclusion that Trump's statements were not made voluntarily. They were only made because somehow Dr. Fauci had injected him with some solution that was created by the Centers for Disease Control in cooperation with some secret lab in China. I woke up.

It is sad and frightening that a certain percent of the voting public will believe that Internet garbage. Why do I say that? Because despite all the mountains of evidence to the contrary, there are millions of Americans that still believe the Big Lie. And that is really frightening.

RALPH HAMNER

Hot Springs Village

Sorry way to govern

There is a substantial chance that Issue 4 will pass. That will be a sad day for Arkansas.

Sad because: (1) Initiated Acts and Amendments are a sorry way to govern. It is too easy to get harebrained or self-interest issues on the ballot, where the people can be swayed by advertising. We elect representatives to pass our laws, and for good reasons. Then, we get impatient because they won't pass something we think we want. One of the functions of the Legislature is to defeat bad ideas before they become law. While I'm on the subject, please vote for Issue 2. That one was referred by the Ledge. (We need to require something more than a mere majority to pass such important issues.)

(2) Issue 4 is a bad deal. Why should we want put something like this in our Constitution, of all things? And have you noticed all the slick TV advertising? Do you really believe that a vote to legalize pot is a "vote for law enforcement"? Come on, people, we're smarter than that! There are better ways to fund the police. Please join me in voting against Issue 4.

Now, I hear some of you saying "Milt, you're being inconsistent here." Why not vote against all four of the issues? Because Issue 2 is precisely they type of thing we should be voting on. It will improve the process. It will cut down on all the garbage you may face in future elections ... things like Issue 4, for example.

MILTON JONES

West Fork

Parties are opposites

During these political times, how can a reasonable person not see the polar opposites of our two major political parties?

I used to identify as a Republican. I have changed my party affiliation. I'm appalled at the blatant lying, bullying, loss of civility, conspiracy theories that the ReTrumplicans promote and as they continue to kowtow to a two-time impeached ex-president.

How can anyone realistically believe he (ex-president) is good for our country? Countless books have reported how the world's most respected position was cheapened and stained by an immature, narcissistic pathological liar. Hats off to Joe Biden. Not sure how many 78-year-olds could keep his schedule. His whole focus has been making life better for everyone of us.

Let's bring dignity back to White House and respect back to the office of U.S. president.

ELAINE JONES

Bella Vista

Why always fighting?

I find the vocabulary of political candidates interesting. Some candidates seem to have an obsession with the word "fight." They use the word often in their ads. One might interpret that to mean that they have a great need for enemies to subdue, harm, dominate, or destroy.

I would prefer a candidate to identify themselves by naming their friends rather than by naming their enemies. It also helps to address concerns that the candidate can actually have an impact on rather than challenge enemies who function at a level beyond their reach. Might also be helpful to identify the positive goals they hope to achieve and how they will pay for the costs to obtain those goals.

Oh, well, I guess a guy can dream.

BILL POLK

Conway

Endorsement feeble

I was sorry to see the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette endorsement, even with its stated reservations, for Sarah Sanders for governor. The editorial team called out her unwillingness to engage with local press. That seemed to be the only concern, a valid concern for many of us, and not a small one. No transparency. No willingness to engage.

They did not call out her myriad lies as press secretary to someone whose regular significant lies probably cost many lives. Apparently, integrity and honor, both clearly in evidence in her opponent Chris Jones, matter little to editors at a paper that purportedly has the job of ferreting out facts and truth. They did at least admit that Chris was "attractive" and "intelligent." A feeble attempt at praise for this renaissance man ...

I was always taught by my Republican father and "independent" mother that integrity and honor were character traits to value. Sadly, the editorial team seems oblivious to Sarah's many proven lies. I believe she cannot be trusted to govern with integrity and transparency. Why would anyone think, given her recent history, that she could? Has she ever acknowledged that her boss did lose the free and fair election in both the popular and electoral counts?

Her lies give enough of a reason to vote against her. But the fact that her main opponent is so much better qualified and is engaging with all Arkansans, across 75 counties and across party lines, not categorically demonizing those who disagree with him, resulted in my enthusiastic vote for Chris Jones. I hope Arkansans who have not yet voted will vote for integrity, capability, hard work, and compassion, for willingness to work across party lines, for an "attractive" and "intelligent" man. That would mean a vote for Chris Jones!

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Best reason to vote

If you don't exercise your right to vote, you don't have the right to complain about election results or who was elected.

SHIRLEY HENDRICKS

Maumelle