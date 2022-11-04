Little Rock NAACP, others blast Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley over FOIA clash ahead of mayoral election





Local Black leaders at a news conference Thursday arranged by the NAACP castigated Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley of the 6th Judicial District for his recent statements regarding Arkansas Freedom of Information Act issues in the city of Little Rock.

They suggested that the open-records law had been weaponized in light of the upcoming mayoral election Nov. 8 in which Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., under fire for his administration's approach to transparency, faces Steve Landers Sr. and two other challengers.

"It is our position that we believe that the comments made by Prosecuting Attorney Jegley are not only incorrigible, but they are also racially inciteful," said Larry Hicks, chairman of the legal redress committee of the Little Rock branch of the NAACP, on the steps of City Hall.

Hicks said he and others wanted to speak with Jegley at some point in the days ahead "in regard to his comments, which we believe were misplaced and which we believe were politically induced."

On Tuesday, Jegley issued an ominous letter to Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter after an allegation from City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4.

Peck has said that she was told by the city's Planning and Development director that Scott wanted a certain document withheld from a requestor. City Manager Bruce Moore this week confirmed that Peck relayed her exchange with the planning director to him in an Oct. 28 phone call.

The mayor has denied instructing anyone to withhold information and has argued that the requestor, Kent Myers, is a consultant for Landers.

"I have had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act," Jegley wrote. "As Director Capi Peck was quoted in [Tuesday's] Democrat-Gazette article, the whole situation STINKS."

He asked Carpenter to promptly address allegations of Freedom of Information Act violations and the destruction of records. "Rest assured that this office will not cease upholding its obligation to enforce the FOIA, election or not," Jegley wrote.

On Tuesday, television station KARK reported that Jegley had opened an investigation into the city. The next day, KARK reported that Jegley said he misspoke.

An NAACP news release issued Thursday said, "Jegley's letter to the City Attorney, in addition to a casual statement that the City of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Request from a small business was at best inappropriate, and at worst intended to create a political outcome."

Jegley was first elected prosecuting attorney for the 6th Judicial District, which encompasses Pulaski and Perry counties, in 1996.

Citing a battle with severe vertigo, he announced last year that he would not seek another term. On Jan. 1, Jegley will be replaced by Will Jones, who won a May election for the position.

When asked about next steps in light of his letter to Carpenter, Jegley wrote in an email Wednesday, "We are evaluating things pertaining to the situation and will have discussions with the City Attorney as part of that assessment. Then we will determine if we need to ask for an investigation by an appropriate agency."

"The timing of Larry's remarks was terrible, but so was the request that was asked of the city," state Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, told reporters outside City Hall on Thursday.

She argued that there was nothing so urgent about the Freedom of Information Act request Peck publicized "that it had to take place right before the election."

Chesterfield added, "The timing, the timing was designed to influence this election in a very deleterious way as far as our mayor is concerned."

"Not only is it time for Larry Jegley to go, it's time for Tom Carpenter to go," said retired Circuit Court Judge Marion Humphrey Sr.

Humphrey referred to the recent claim by a city employee that Carpenter used a racial slur during a conversation with her. Humphrey and his son are representing the employee, Samantha Wilson. Carpenter is white and Wilson is Black.

Additionally, Humphrey argued that the only time Jegley has brought a criminal action under the open-records law was when the prosecuting attorney charged then-Executive Director Rodney Forte of the city's public housing authority, whom Humphrey represented on appeal.

Forte, who is Black, was arrested in 2014 after he did not comply with requests submitted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. A municipal court judge convicted him of the Class C misdemeanor in June 2015, but Forte appealed the verdict in circuit court and was acquitted five months later after a jury trial.

Humphrey on Thursday said that he had "never seen this prosecutor prosecute a white official, nor have I seen any place else in the state of Arkansas where any official has been prosecuted criminally for supposed violations of FOIA."

When reached via email Thursday, in response to the NAACP's criticism, Jegley said, "I stand by every word in my letter to Mr. Carpenter. Something is wrong and needs to be set right. Obviously those making statements about me do not know me personally or professionally or they wouldn't craft lies to fit their narrative."





Larry Hicks (center), chairman of the legal redress committee of the Little Rock branch of the NAACP, voices the NAACP’s outrage about recent comments by 6th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley during a press conference on Thursday on the steps of Little Rock City Hall. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





