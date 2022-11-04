Little Rock police ID victim of city's 71st homicide of 2022

Little Rock police on Friday identified the man shot and killed in Mabelvale on Wednesday.

David Kelly, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services personnel, a police report states.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday to 11224 Legion Hut Road, where Kelly was suffering from a gunshot wound that proved fatal. The area is about 2 1/2 miles south-southwest of the South University Avenue interchange with Interstate 30.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but no suspect had been publicly identified in the killing as of Friday afternoon.

Kelly's death was initially reported as a suspicious death, but police later announced it was being investigated as Little Rock's 71st homicide of 2022. It is the second-worst year for homicides in the state's capital city, behind the 76 that were recorded in 1993.