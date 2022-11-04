LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Altamesa

Austin-based Altamesa will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at The House of Songs, 548 S.E. C St. in Bentonville. The performance is also hosted by Black Fret. Local "Ozark folkgrass" musician Shannon Wurst will also perform with the duo known for marrying the "narratives of the lonesome desert" with "contemporary pop and rock sensibilities." The performance is free, but reservations are required at Eventbrite. More information at facebook.com/BlackFret.

ELSEWHERE

• Terrance Wilson performs at 7 p.m. today ($10 students, $36 members and $45 nonmembers) at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. crystalbridges.org

• Happy hour with the Bel Airs starts at 6 p.m. ($8) followed by Ozark Riviera at 9:30 p.m. today ($10); Borgore plays at 8:30 p.m Saturday ($15 and up) at at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Toots Thielmemans Centennial Tribute featuring Grégoire Maret and Kenny Werner starts at 7 p.m. today ($30-$40); and Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Sunday ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Me Like Bees will have an album release show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville. facebook.com/melikebees

• Woven will perform from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Durham. instagram.com/songswoven

• Chris Webby, Ekoh and Justin Clancy play at 8 p.m. Sunday ($19-$39) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Taylor Party starts at 9 p.m today ($15 and up); Cole Swindell with Taylor Cooke and Dylan Marlowe perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($40 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

• JJ Whitehead performs at 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday at at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

• Front Porch plays at 4 p.m Sunday at Hotboxx Pizza & Pub, 5 Forest Park Drive in Eureka Springs.

