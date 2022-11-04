Mavs use quick strikes, thunder past Bulldogs





FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Southside started fast a couple of times Thursday night.

Southside needed just two plays to score twice to open the game, then needed just two plays to score to open the second half and rolled to a 37-17 win over Springdale at Jim Rowland Stadium.

With the victory, Southside (4-6, 3-4 7A-West) secured the fifth seed in the Class 7A playoffs.

After Springdale (1-9, 1-6) missed a field goal on the opening series, Southside junior quarterback Carter Zimmerman sprinted through the left side for 80 yards on the next play for a quick 7-0 lead 2:40 into the game.

Three plays later, Southside's Russell Key intercepted a pass. Zimmerman the threw a slant pass to Greyson York, who went 70 yards for a touchdown with 7:47 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

"Two plays, two touchdowns, and 150 yards offense, that was critical to get our kids juiced up and ready to go," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "We wanted to start fast, and we wanted to make sure we came out here with a purpose. I felt like our kids really did that. I'm proud of them."

Southside then increased its 24-10 halftime lead two plays into the second half.

Quarterback George Herrell hit Will Goodman across the middle for 36 yards and then ran 27 yards for a touchdown and a 31-10 lead 28 seconds into the third quarter.

Southside's defense forced five turnovers.

"We intercepted more balls than we have all year and got a couple of fumbles," Dameron said. "It was like when they start coming, they come in groves. It was fun to get turnovers, and it was good to get a lot of kids playing time."

Key, Ben Beland, and Blake Mitchell had first-half interceptions for the Mavericks, and Joseph Kincannan and Devin Huggins recovered fumbles in the second half. Defensive end John Parkinson had two second-half sacks, and Kage Castling added another.

"I'm really proud of the improvements they've made and the accomplishments for this week," Dameron said. "We really need them to keep improving going into the playoffs."

Offensively, Zimmerman finished with 20 carries for 193 yards, adding a 45-yard scoring run at running back that pushed Southside up 21-7 with 7:38 left in the first half.

Herrell, who played most of the game at quarterback with Zimmerman also playing running back, added 102 yards passing and 40 rushing.

Joaquin Fox scored on an 11-yard run to bump Southside's lead to 37-10 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Springdale cut into Southside's early 14-0 lead on a 16-yard pass from Cayden Aaserude to Chris Cortez with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

David Perez closed out the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with no time left.

Southside finished with 411 total yards.

"Our offensive line and our defensive line dominated the game," Dameron said. "That's what gave us the ability to do what we did. The back end defensively but especially up front offensively was a dominant force as they're really been all year."





Fort Smith Southside defensive back Blake Mitchell intercepts a pass during the second quarter against Springdale on Thursday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





