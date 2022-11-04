Maysville woman, baby found dead; Missouri couple arrested in connection with case

BENTONVILLE -- Law enforcement officials on Thursday announced the arrests of a Missouri couple in connection with the kidnapping of a missing, pregnant Maysville woman after she and the child she had been carrying were both found dead in different locations.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway described the case as one of the most horrific he's seen in his law enforcement career.

Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup Monday at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 43 in Maysville, according to a post on the Benton County sheriff's office Facebook page.

The body of the baby -- Valkyrie Grace Willis -- was found Wednesday and her mother's body was found Thursday, Holloway said. Holloway and Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith would only say the bodies were found in different locations in Missouri.

Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday on federal kidnapping charges. The couple were being held in the McDonald County jail in Pineville, Mo., Thursday. No bail was set for either of them.

Holloway expects the couple to face additional charges.

Smith said he has to discuss jurisdictional issues with federal prosecutors because the couple could be charged federally in Missouri and Arkansas, but also face state charges in Arkansas. He said the couple could be charged in the state's case with two counts of murder for the deaths of Bush and her child.

Authorities believe both of the Watermans were involved in the crime, Smith said. Holloway said they don't believe anyone else was involved, and there's no danger to the public.

The driver of the pickup was a white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair who said her name was "Lucy," according to the sheriff's office Facebook post Tuesday.

Bush, 31, met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home, according to the post. Lucy picked her up Monday morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville, according to the post.

At 3 p.m., Bush texted her ride to say she was in Gravette, on her way back to Handi-Mart, so he could pick her up. Lucy and Ashley arrived at the intersection near Handi-Mart, turned north onto Arkansas 43 and continued north.

Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy."

Smith said Bush and Amber Waterman met online. He did not comment on any possible motives for the crime.

"We believe Lucy was a fictitious name and invented persona and that Amber was the real person," Smith said. He said Bush believed she was going to meet someone for help on a job interview.

Smith and Holloway said they did not know whether the Watermans had been attempting to adopt a baby.

They also did not comment on whether authorities believe the baby had been cut and removed from Bush's body. Smith did say again the baby had not been found with her mother.

Smith and Holloway said they were limited on what they could say because the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities believe Bush had been shot, Smith said.

Holloway said it's a joint investigation the sheriff's office has been working on with the FBI.

"This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world and people do evil things," Smith said.

Holloway said people should always be cautious when meeting strangers online.

Amber Waterman posted on Facebook on Sept. 6 a photograph of a sonogram with the message, "I need some encouragement guys. The closer time get the more doubt I can do this alone."

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said she could not comment on the post or Amber Waterman's possible pregnancy.