McAdoo helping on defense





FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Sam Pittman isn't sure if freshman Quincey McAdoo will start at cornerback for Arkansas on Saturday against Liberty, but he said the work the former receiver is getting with the top unit will pay off.

"He's done really well," Pittman said Wednesday. "We knew he was talented and things. It was more about learning everything he needed to know to get on the field.

"But I wanted him to get a lot of reps with the ones. I don't know that he'll start or not, but he's looked really good this week."

McAdoo and fellow freshman receiver Sam Mbake have been working in the secondary since the Razorbacks lost several defensive backs in a loss at Mississippi State four weeks ago.

McAdoo has been getting first-team work opposite Dwight McGlothern in practice as Malik Chavis has returned from concussion protocols and Hudson Clark has taken more work with the safeties.

Pittman said the recruiting discussions with the 6-2, 192-pounder from Clarendon were all centered on playing wideout.

"But you always like a guy that's a two-way player," Pittman said. "You can see the toughness that he had playing defense and he was a very, very good defensive back. It's just we thought that his best quality was on offense and that's what he wanted to play.

"But I think he's enjoying his time over on defense right now. We needed him to go over there. He basically volunteered to go over there and I think it's going to pay off for us and him."

Williams walking?

Former Arkansas linebacker Rickey Williams, the father of current Hogs defensive end Zach Williams, will be serving as honorary captain for Saturday's game.

The question was put to Coach Sam Pittman if it might be an opportunity for the elder Williams to join his son and the rest of the team on the traditional Hog Walk prior to the game.

"You're making some really great points," Pittman responded to a reporter Wednesday. "I have not gotten that far yet. But I certainly will look into it."

No sacks

Senior center Ricky Stromberg has not allowed a sack in 271 pass-blocking snaps according to data compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Rimington Award posted on its Twitter account Thursday.

The Rimington Award is given annually to the nation's top center.

Stromberg has an 82.7 offensive grade overall and 82.6 run blocking grade, according to PFF, to rank fourth and fifth among centers.

Rocket, Dae Dae

The Razorback had not come across a team this season with players who go by the nicknames Rocket or Dae Dae, like their own Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and LaDarrius "Dae Dae" Bishop, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 2.

Now comes Liberty with safety Robert "Rocket" Rahimi and tailback Daveon "Dae Dae" Hunter.

It's very likely Rahimi will tackle Sanders on Saturday, and if Bishop was still healthy, he probably would have gotten in on a stop of his fellow Dae Dae.

Georgia friends

Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and Liberty co-defense coordinator Josh Aldridge were assistants on the same staff at West Georgia in 2014 and 2016-17.

"Cody's one of the best O-line coaches in the country," said Aldridge, a Harding University graduate who was also an assistant at Ouachita Baptist University. "We talk every week. Cody's as good as gold and has done a great job with that group there.

"Obviously the head coach at Arkansas [Sam Pittman] is known as one of the best O-line coaches in the country, and Cody is cut from that same cloth. His guys play really hard."

Lambuth guys

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze was the coach at Lambuth, an NAIA school in Jackson, Tenn., in 2008 when Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman played for the Eagles.

"I think I'm somewhat of a mentor to him," Freeze said. "So I've probably got to change some verbiage because he played for me. We've talked ball a lot."

Lambuth no longer fields sports teams and is affiliated with the University of Memphis.

Practicing at home

Hugh Freeze said the Flames will practice at home today before leaving for Northwest Arkansas, so their final pregame work on the field won't be affected by the windy and rainy weather forecast for the area today.

Additionally, the Flames have worked out with extensive crowd noise in preparation for 70,000-plus fans expected Saturday.

"We've prepared just like I did when I was back in the SEC and had all the Arkansas fight song and crowd noise and the 'Woo, Pig Sooie' and everything as loud as we could get it in our indoor and our outdoor field, too," Freeze said. "I think we're prepared for the noise. We'll see obviously, but we certainly have put them in that environment to hopefully for them to handle it."

Fourth funk

Arkansas has not converted a fourth down on offense since going 2 of 2 against Texas A&M six weeks ago. The Razorbacks were 5 for 7 on fourth downs at that point.

But they have gone 0 for 5 since then, with an 0 for 1 against Alabama, a glaring 0 for 3 against Mississippi State and 0 for 1 again at BYU.

The Razorbacks are tied for 103rd nationally at 5 of 12 (41.7%) on fourth-down conversions, with Texas A&M (3 of 9, 33%) the only SEC team doing worse.

On the flip side, the SEC has four teams in the top 20 on fourth downs: No. 2 Georgia (88.9%), No. 11 Tennessee (73.7%), No. 18 Kentucky (68.8%) and No. 19 Missouri (66.7%).

Fumbling first

Jadon Haselwood's fumble in the first quarter at Auburn was the fourth suffered by the Razorbacks in the opening period out of seven lost fumbles on the season, and the Hogs' second game in a row with a fumble loss in the first quarter.

Haselwood was spinning in the secondary at the end of an 11-yard reception on a third-and-3 play when safety Zion Puckett pulled the ball free at the Arkansas 47. Tigers defensive end Derick Hall made the recovery and Auburn cashed in the takeaway with Anders Carlson's 46-yard field goal.

Raheim Sanders has lost two first quarter fumbles, including a giveaway on the Hogs' fifth offensive play at the Arkansas 48 at BYU on Oct. 15. He also had the ball poked free at the Missouri State 1 on Sept. 17. The Razorbacks' other lost first quarter fumble also came against Missouri State, by quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Call crew

The SEC Network of Liberty at Arkansas on Saturday will feature Taylor Zarzour on play by play, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray as color analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.





Ricky Stromberg







Southern Miss head coach Will Hall, left, and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze talk watch before the start of an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)







Jadon Haselwood





