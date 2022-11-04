Mineral Springs 46, Murfreesboro 0

MINERAL SPRINGS -- In Coach Jason Hathcock's first season in charge, his Mineral Springs squad secured the No. 3 seed in the 2A-3 Conference with a win over Murfreesboro.

The Hornets (7-3, 4-2 2A-3) got out to an early 16-0 lead over the Rattlers (4-6, 2-4), thanks to a rushing touchdown by Katrevion Thomas and a passing touchdown from Evan Erwin to KJ Hayes in the first quarter.

Erwin struck again to start the second quarter, hitting Javeon Fricks for a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0. Thomas added two rushing scores later in the quarter to make it 38-0 at the half.

Mineral Springs' lone score of the second half came from a kickoff return touchdown to make it 46-0.