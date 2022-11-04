Misinformation adds to ’22 election tension





Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity.

Misinformation about Tuesday's midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.

The claims are fueling the candidacies of election deniers and threatening to further corrode faith in voting and democracy. Many of them can be traced back to 2020, when then-President Donald Trump refused to accept the outcome of the election he lost to Joe Biden.

"Misinformation is going to be central to this midterm election and central to the 2024 election," said Bhaskar Chakravorti, who studies technological change and society as dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. "The single galvanizing narrative is that the 2020 election was stolen."

There are numerous misinformation challenges heading into the election, including misleading claims about voting, the fact that mistakes will happen as the clock is ticking, the nation's multilingual complication, the ease of transmitting misinformation far and wide via text and the unsettled state of Twitter, not to mention potential foreign threats.

Election officials in several states are already warning that efforts to intimidate voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process are intensifying, even though voter fraud is rare. Those officials have sought to reassure Americans that voting is safe and secure despite vigilante drop-box watchers and a disinformation campaign targeting mail-in voting.

Here is what some of those officials, already beleaguered by a rise in threats toward them, say they are dealing with:

FLORIDA

Election supervisors in several Florida counties reported this week that early voting totals had slipped compared with the midterm elections in 2018.

They cited a coordinated misinformation campaign as sowing distrust and confusion about early voting, one led by election deniers who have told voters to wait until Election Day to hand in mail ballots.

"The misconception that holding your vote-by-mail ballot until Election Day and then turning it in is a recipe for disaster," said Alan Hays, election supervisor of Lake County.

Hays, a Republican who has admonished members of his party for spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election, said the information circulating online was corrosive.

"One of the things that is almost laughable: Some people call and say. 'Is it true you don't count the absentee ballots except in close elections?' Nothing could be further from the truth," he said.

"Please do not listen to the noise that's out there on social media," Hays said.

Florida bars voters from returning mail-in ballots to voting precincts on Election Day, though they can exchange them for regular ballots, election officials said. Mail-in ballots may be returned to early-voting centers or intake sites, but county election officials must receive them by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Really, misinformation is just a long word for lie," Hays said. "And I think it's playing a significant role, because people don't know who to believe. The confidence of the voters is being grossly undermined by these individuals and these organizations that are out there spreading all these lies."

PENNSYLVANIA

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner warned this week that anyone planning to intimidate voters or election officials would be prosecuted and that law enforcement officers were working to ensure a free and fair election.

Krasner, a Democrat, singled out extremist groups for efforts to disrupt the midterm elections.

"Some people just don't get it anymore," Krasner said. "We are dealing with an alarming national phenomenon of extremism. Jan. 6 happened, and we cannot ignore it."

He criticized groups such as Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters and issued a warning to those who might try to disrupt the election.

"Your authoritarian, un-American, anti-democratic conduct on Election Day -- if it is illegal, we will put you in jail. Bad things will happen in Philly to extremists who come here to try to erase votes."

He noted that Philadelphia is the biggest and most diverse city in a closely watched swing state in a "superheated" election. He delivered his message as Pennsylvania -- with pivotal races for Senate and governor -- has become an incubator for misinformation and conspiracy.

"It is an enormous vote generator, so there will be extremists, conspiracy theorists and other wackos, frankly, who are tempted to do things here," he said of Philadelphia. "You do things here, I guarantee you, there will be lawful, appropriate and just consequences."

Omar Sabir, vice chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, who manage elections and voter registration, sought to assure voters that they would be able to cast their votes freely and safely on Tuesday, or in advance at drop boxes around the city.

"Rest assured, Philadelphians, it will be safe for you to vote, the same as it's always been," said Sabir, a Democrat. "Philadelphia is the birthplace of democracy, and I'll be damned if democracy dies here in Philadelphia on my watch."

He said about 161,000 mail-in ballots had been received so far and that more completed ballots were expected to be submitted at one of 18 drop boxes around the city that were under 24-hour video surveillance.

Sabir urged voters to put their ballots into designated "secrecy envelopes," which require a signature and a date, before returning them. "It's very simple to complete those steps in order for your vote to be counted," he said.

OHIO

Akron's City Council this week unanimously approved an election interference ordinance that mandates jail time for violators.

The ordinance imposes stiffer penalties for attempts to intimidate an election official and bars unauthorized individuals from loitering in polling places to hinder or delay the election process. It also prohibits unauthorized access to or destruction of election materials.

It is similar to a measure that is pending in the state Legislature.

"In recent years, election officials, elections staff and poll workers have faced increased threats and abuse and harassment," said Tara Mosley, a City Council member and sponsor of the ordinance.

ARIZONA

Officials in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, expressed relief this week after a federal judge barred a vote-watching group from carrying weapons or photographing voters near polling places.

Drop boxes where voters are casting early ballots have become the focus of conspiracy theories, and conservative groups had staked them out since early voting began last month, leading to a handful of tense encounters and complaints about voter intimidation.

Bill Gates, chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said there had been a drop in the number of people surveilling drop boxes. He added that county officials and law enforcement would respond "very strongly" to attempts to disrupt the election as voting officials sought to show that Maricopa's voting system was trustworthy.

More than 832,000 early ballots had been cast, and a voter information hotline had fielded 30,000 calls, said Stephen Richer, the county recorder. Responders described how hundreds of thousands of ballots would be verified, processed and counted on Election Day and the days that followed, pushing back against critics' claims that all ballots should be tallied by the end of Election Day.

"This is a false narrative, and it's a dangerous narrative," Gates said.

BOGUS CLAIMS

Political misinformation often focuses on immigration, crime, public health, geopolitics, disasters, education or mass shootings. This year, it's mostly about voting.

Claims about the security of mail ballots have grown in recent weeks, as have rumors about noncitizens voting. That's in addition to claims about dead people casting ballots, ballot drop boxes being moved or wild stories about voting machines.

Together, these misleading claims about the nation's electoral system have led some Republicans to say they're going to hold onto their mail ballots until Election Day -- a move that could slow down the count.

Others vow to monitor the polls to prevent cheating, leading to concerns about intimidation and even the possibility of violence at election sites.

Tech companies say they've implemented new policies and programs designed to ferret out misinformation.

"We've seen hundreds of elections play out on our platforms in recent years and we've been applying lessons from each one to strengthen our preparations," said Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

Yet critics say the volume of false claims spreading now shows there's more to be done, such as better enforcement of existing rules or government regulations requiring more aggressive policies.

"This is no longer a new problem," said Jon Lloyd, senior adviser at the nonprofit Global Witness, which last week released a report showing that TikTok failed to remove many advertisements that contain election misinformation. Big social media platforms, he said, "are still simply not doing enough to stop threats to democracy."

MISTAKES INEVITABLE

Elections involve the combined efforts of tens of thousands of people working under pressure. Mistakes are expected, which is why there's a robust system of checks and balances to ensure errors are found and corrected.

Taken out of context, stories about glitchy voting machines, mixed-up ballots or even "suspicious" vehicles arriving at election centers can become fodder for the next election-fraud myth.

And with so much work to do at such a fast pace, election workers, local officials and the media can have little time to push back on such claims before they go viral.

In Georgia in 2020, a water leak at a site where ballots were being counted was used to spin a tale of ballot rigging. In Arizona, the choice of pens given to voters filling out ballots led to similarly unfounded claims.

To avoid falling for a misleading claim, people are urged to consult multiple sources, including local election offices. Any significant voting irregularity will be covered by multiple news outlets and addressed by election officials. Be skeptical of claims from secondhand sources, said Shaye-Ann McDonald, a behavioral researcher at Duke University who studies ways to improve resistance to misinformation.

The most viral misinformation often elicits anger or fear that motivates readers to repost it before they've had time to coolly consider the underlying claim.

"When you read about something that provokes a strong emotion, that should be a warning sign," McDonald said.

LANGUAGE HURDLE

Just before the 2020 election, Spanish-language Facebook ads claimed that Biden, a Democrat, was a communist. On other platforms, posts warned Hispanics not to vote at all.

Misinformation in non-English languages is a particular concern cited by researchers who say the major platforms -- most of them U.S.-based -- are focused on content moderation in English. Automated systems written to detect misinformation in English don't work as well when applied to other languages.

"As bad as they [tech companies] are moderating content in English, they're even worse when it comes to non-English languages," said Jessica Gonzalez, co-CEO of Free Press, a nonprofit that works on issues of racial justice and technology.

FALSE TEXTS

While misinformation about elections spreads easily on big social media platforms such as Facebook, it also has taken root on a long list of less-familiar platforms: Gab, Gettr, Parler and Truth Social, Trump's platform.

Meanwhile, TikTok has emerged as a key network for younger voters -- and the politicians who want to reach them. Owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance, the platform has created an election center to connect users with trustworthy information about elections and voting. But misinformation persists.

The problem isn't limited to social media. The number of false claims transmitted by text and email has steadily increased in recent years. Last summer, Democratic voters in Kansas received texts telling them a yes vote on a referendum would protect abortion rights; the opposite was true.

TWITTER

Elon Musk's recent purchase of Twitter upended the platform's plans for combating misinformation ahead of the midterms.

Musk fired the executive who oversaw content moderation, and he has said a content moderation committee will examine possible revisions to Twitter's rules but that no changes would be made until after the election.

However, Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, tweeted: "We're staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms."

FOREIGN THREATS

Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections go back years, and there are indications that China and Iran are stepping up their game.

Tech companies, government officials and misinformation researchers say they're monitoring for such activity ahead of the midterms.

Information for this article was contributed by David Klepper of The Associated Press; and by Neil Vigdor and Jon Hurdle of The New York Times.

FILE - Mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in are photographed in New York on Oct. 5, 2021. The seeds of misinformation about next week's midterm elections were planted in 2020. And despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)







A voter delivers a ballot at a secure drop box Tuesday at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix. Drop boxes are a focus of conspiracy theories, and tensions flared in Maricopa County over conservative groups keeping watch on the sites. (AP/Matt York)





