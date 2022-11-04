Moderna delays new vaccine shipments over supply issues

Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some covid-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter.

The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. Moderna Inc. reported that it now expects 2022 revenue from advance-purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than forecast in August.

CEO Stéphane Bancel told analysts on a call Thursday that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues, including a switch from 10-dose vials to five doses, the launch of a new booster and providing two different boosters globally.

He said the company was working on some "robust fixes" so Moderna would be in better shape for end-of-the-year production next fall. "We've had quite a number of pain points," Bancel said.

Last year, Moderna also scaled back expectations for covid-19 vaccine deliveries in the third quarter because of supply issues. Bancel said at the time that such problems were short-term and can be fixed.

On Thursday, the company said it now expects between $18 billion and $19 billion in revenue from advance-purchase agreements this year. That's down from the approximately $21 billion it forecast in August.

The shift was unexpected, Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren wrote in a research note. Van Buren added that the company's $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion in confirmed advanced-purchase agreements for 2023 also was well below average Wall Street expectations.

Company leadership said on the Thursday call with analysts that the 2023 range was a floor. They expect to add more contracts.

Moderna's Spikevax is the company's main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Vaccine sales slid 35% in the recently completed third quarter to $3.12 billion, while total revenue tumbled to $3.36 billion, according to the company.

Moderna reported that net income fell 69% to $1.04 billion, and earnings per share totaled $2.53. Analysts were looking for earnings of $3.30 per share on $3.53 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Rival vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. said last month that it will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its covid-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. That's expected to happen next year.

Moderna leadership did not detail Thursday how much the company will charge for Spikevax, saying the price would reflect guidelines for cost effectiveness set by global health authorities.