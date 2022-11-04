MONAH hosts Bentonville Day of the Dead Festival

FAQ

Dia de Los Muertos Festival

WHAT -- Performances by Mariachi Nuevo Tlaquepaque, dance by Lela Besom, a partnership with the Bentonville Public Library for bilingual storytelling, history of the Day of the Dead, and a "La Catrina Contest"

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Museum of Native American History in Bentonville

COST -- Free

INFO -- monah.org

BONUS -- On-site vendors include Rolling Taco Mexican Food, Crafts Pedacitos de mi Tierra, The Art of Isaac Helguera, traditional ¨Pan de Muerto¨from Gaby's Bakery, The Cheesecake Spot, Creaciones del Rio, Locos Chamoy, Cafecito Antiques, Maria Bonita, Perpetua, Royal Prestige, By Love, and AR Graphics.