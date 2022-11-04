Sections
MONAH hosts Bentonville Day of the Dead Festival

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
An ofrenda — an altar honoring the dead — is in place at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, ready for Saturday’s Dia de los Muertos Festival. (Courtesy Photo/MONAH)

Dia de Los Muertos Festival

WHAT -- Performances by Mariachi Nuevo Tlaquepaque, dance by Lela Besom, a partnership with the Bentonville Public Library for bilingual storytelling, history of the Day of the Dead, and a "La Catrina Contest"

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Museum of Native American History in Bentonville

COST -- Free

INFO -- monah.org

BONUS -- On-site vendors include Rolling Taco Mexican Food, Crafts Pedacitos de mi Tierra, The Art of Isaac Helguera, traditional ¨Pan de Muerto¨from Gaby's Bakery, The Cheesecake Spot, Creaciones del Rio, Locos Chamoy, Cafecito Antiques, Maria Bonita, Perpetua, Royal Prestige, By Love, and AR Graphics.

photo Saturday’s event will also include the Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society on site to help families start their genealogy research. (Courtesy Photo/MONAH)

Print Headline: Lively Dia De Los Muertos Celebrated Saturday At MONAH

