Money obtained through lawsuit settlements to fund weapon detection systems at state Capitol in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK -- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge plans to use money obtained through lawsuit settlements to fund weapon detection systems at the east and west entrances to the state Capitol to replace the existing metal detectors, Rutledge spokeswoman Amanda Priest said Thursday.

That will allow the new systems to be immediately installed to ensure everyone's safety while at the state Capitol, Priest said.

Lawsuit settlement funds also will be used to purchase software subscription and maintenance for the two systems for four years, she said. Total cost for the two new systems and software subscription and maintenance for four years will be $188,227.93, she said.

Senate Efficiency Committee Chairman Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said Thursday that Rutledge offered this week to pay for the two weapons detection systems out of money earmarked for public safety, and he's grateful for her help.

House spokesman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Rutledge's offer came after Pond-Mayo said Monday that House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, had agreed for the state House of Representatives to pay half of the cost to purchase the two weapon detection systems.

The Senate Efficiency Committee last week authorized the Senate to pay for half of the $120,000 cost of the new systems, after an official in the secretary of state's office said it planned to pay the annual $30,000 maintenance fee for the systems.

Evolv is the company that makes the weapons detection system, said Kevin Niehaus, a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State John Thurston.

Paying for the purchase of the systems through the Senate and House would have allowed the secretary of state's office to get the systems installed for the regular session rather than having the secretary of state's office seek bids to purchase the systems and not getting the systems installed in time for the regular session, Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Legal Counsel Kenneth Burleson told the Senate Efficiency Committee last week. The price tag for the systems also would have gone up by 30% Nov. 1, noted Brent Stamp, the secretary of state's facilities director.

"It allows the operator that's looking at the screen to see on the person specifically where that weapon is located as opposed to just having it come through and it goes off and they go to secondary screening," Stamp said.