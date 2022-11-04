• Paramount, the parent company of CBS, and former network Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves agreed to pay $9.75 million after a state investigation found the network and its senior leadership concealed accusations of sexual misconduct against Moonves and, in the case of one executive, engaged in insider trading related to the allegations. Paramount said it would pay $7.25 million into a settlement fund; Moonves will pay $2.5 million. Paramount also has agreed to pay $14.75 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit related to the claims. Paramount confirmed it had reached a resolution with the New York attorney general's office without admitting wrongdoing or liability. "The matter involved alleged misconduct by CBS' former CEO, who was terminated for cause in 2018, and does not relate in any way to the current company," Paramount said. Moonves stepped down in 2018 after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct. He has denied allegations of wrongdoing. Moonves' departure marked a stunning reversal for an executive who was credited with turning CBS into television's most-watched network. But he had been under intense pressure since July 2018, when The New Yorker published an article by investigative journalist Ronan Farrow in which six women accused him of sexual harassment. The magazine soon published another article in which six more women detailed claims against Moonves.

• Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims she was subject to racial discrimination by his staff and forced to work long hours in unsanitary conditions without rest or meal breaks. Mercedes Wedaa, who joined the staff of the Amazon billionaire in 2019, sometimes worked 10 to 14 hours a day and supervised a team of five to six housekeepers, according to her complaint filed this week in Washington state. Staff didn't have a designated break room or rest area and no easily accessible restroom, according to the complaint. Housekeeping staff would try to eat in a laundry room, and were prohibited from using a toilet in a nearby security room, forcing them to climb out a window to access a bathroom, according to the complaint. One of Bezos' household managers "became aggressive and abusive" with Wedaa, and treated her and other Hispanic employees differently from white groundskeepers and maintenance staff, she alleges. She was ultimately terminated after nearly three years, according to the complaint. Wedaa seeks back pay and benefits, as well as monetary damages. "We've investigated these claims, they have no merit, and we'll defend against them," said Harry Korrell, an attorney for Bezos.