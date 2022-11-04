NEWS IN BRIEF

Manufacturer adds 50 jobs in Helena

Bartlo Packaging, a manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, said Thursday that it will expand its operations in Helena, adding about 50 jobs in a $1.3 million expansion.

The company has purchased a 105,000-square-foot building next to its current facility and will move its existing operations in Passaic, N.J., to Helena.

“BPS is very happy to announce a major expansion to our business and facilities in Phillips County,” Bartlo Chief Executive Officer Allen Bartlo said in a news release. “After 30 years we have made the decision to go ‘all in’ and move the entirety of our operation to Phillips County. Thank you very much for being so welcoming.” BPS employs more than 70 people in Helena. The company specializes in repackaging powders, liquids and granules into unit dose packages.

“We’re excited about the potential this expansion will have on Helena and throughout Phillips County,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “BPS has been a strong community partner for many years, and these jobs will go a long way in improving the lives of dozens of families. I am especially thrilled to hear that we will also be welcoming some transplants. I’m confident they will find Helena a wonderful place in which to live, work, and raise their families.”

— Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — John Magsam

NWA airport offers flights to Phoenix

American Airlines is offering a new nonstop flight from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

With the addition of the new flight American Airlines will have eight nonstop routes from Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

“American is excited to connect Northwest Arkansas with Phoenix starting this winter, providing local customers with additional access to American’s global network,” Philippe Puech, American’s director of short-haul network planning, said in a statement. “This new route complements our existing service from [Northwest Arkansas] to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Washington D.C.” The new daily service on an Embraer 175 aircraft will begin on Feb.

3. Flights can be booked on the American Airlines website.

— John Magsam

State index closes at 793.24, up 1.29

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 793.24, up by 1.29.

“Technology stocks led [Thursday’s] decline although equities climbed off their lows ahead of October payroll data due [this] morning which will factor into Federal Reserve officials view on interest rates,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.