North Little Rock man indicted for arson in string of fires in Oak Grove, Maumelle

A North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury over allegations that he set fire to a local restaurant.

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock, Nathan James Hester, 37, was charged in a one-count indictment after an investigation revealed his attempt to set fire to Jim's Razorback Pizza and his alleged involvement in 12 other fires.

Beginning in late September, the release said, a series of approximately 13 fire events took place in the Oak Grove community of Pulaski County and extended into the neighboring city of Maumelle. The fires involved several homes, both occupied and unoccupied, including Hester's mother's residence; a church; and the pizza restaurant named in the indictment against Hester.

A complaint filed in federal court on Oct. 25 alleged that on October 20 the manager of Jim's Razorback Pizza in Maumelle was at work that morning when he smelled smoke. The manager walked outside to see the back wall was on fire.

The initial investigation cites coals placed against the building as the source of ignition. Security video indicated a man wearing a head covering walking behind the building at the time the fire began. A witness identified the man in the video as Hester, and another witness reported seeing Hester near the scene around the time of the incident.

Hester was arrested Oct. 24 in North Little Rock by agents with the Little Rock ATF office, records indicated.

The case is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the ATF; Maumelle police and fire departments; Oak Grove Fire Department; and the Pulaski County sheriff's office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary.