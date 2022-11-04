Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Xavier Pastrana, 28, of 61200 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Pastrana was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Lowell

• Brigitte Hawkins, 35, of 5498 Waldon St. in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Hawkins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Zachary Stiles, 29, of 14812 Trammell Mountain Road in Elkins, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Stiles was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Brenden Jordan, 29, of 706 Betty St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Jordan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Miguel Villanazul, 27, of 713 Morrison Place in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Villanazul was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Richard Gray, 38, of 15080 Trace Branch Road in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Gray was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.