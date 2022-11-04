The nation in brief: Homeless vet count falls 11% in 2 years

Homeless vet count falls 11% in 2 years

WASHINGTON -- The number of veterans in the United States experiencing homelessness dropped by 11% since 2020, the biggest decline in more than five years, the Biden administration reported Thursday.

There were 33,136 homeless veterans in January, compared with 37,252 in 2020, according to the Point-in-Time count conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

"One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many, but the ... count shows that we are making real progress in the fight to end veteran homelessness," Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said.

The data released Thursday shows significant drops each year in homelessness from 2010 to 2016, when the Obama administration made it a priority to end veteran homelessness, before mostly leveling off from 2016 to 2020.

Since 2010, when it stood at 76,329, the number of homeless vets fell more than 55%.

The Biden administration credited its efforts to help from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which boosted the VA's homeless programs and expanded rental aid and other support for veterans' families.

Georgia governor race brings big bucks

ATLANTA -- Big money continues to roll into the Georgia governor's race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018.

Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics commission, while Kemp has raised more than $69 million.

Abrams and Kemp filed their final periodic finance reports of the campaign Tuesday, for contributions through Oct. 25, but continue to file supplemental reports of large donations.

Since Oct. 1, Abrams has received more than $14 million in cash and in-kind donations, while Kemp has received $8.1 million.

Kemp had $10.4 million in cash remaining as of Oct. 25, while Abrams had $5.7 million. Both candidates would seek to reload if no one wins a majority on Election Day, with a runoff set for Dec. 6. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot.

Trump settles security scuffle lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were roughed up by the Republican's private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign.

The two sides settled as a jury was being selected in a New York courtroom for a civil trial. Details of the settlement were not divulged.

"Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution," said Trump lawyer Alina Habba. "We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all."

The lawsuit was brought by five New Yorkers of Mexican origin. It alleged that Trump's bodyguards attacked them outside his Manhattan skyscraper as they protested negative comments he had made about Mexico and immigrants. News reporters recorded the guards ripping signs out of the protesters' hands, then scuffling with some of them.

"Powerful men may put their names on buildings, but the sidewalk will always belong to the people," said the protesters' attorney, Benjamin Dictor.

Immunity offered to ex-Trump adviser

The Justice Department has offered to allow Kash Patel, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify to a federal grand jury under a grant of immunity about Trump's handling of highly sensitive presidential records, two people familiar with the matter said.

Wednesday's offer of immunity came about a month after Patel invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in front of the grand jury and refused to answer questions from prosecutors investigating whether Trump improperly took national security documents with him when he left the White House and subsequently obstructed the government's attempts to retrieve them.

During Patel's initial grand jury appearance, one of the people familiar with the matter said, Judge Beryl Howell of U.S. District Court in Washington acknowledged Patel's Fifth Amendment claims and said the only way he could be forced to testify was if the government offered him immunity.

The disclosure that Patel has received immunity for his testimony comes as prosecutors have increased their pressure on recalcitrant witnesses who have declined to answer investigators' questions or have provided them with potentially misleading accounts about Trump's handling of documents.

The prosecutors want to question Patel about an array of matters related to the documents. Among them is an unsubstantiated claim Patel has publicly made in recent months that Trump had declassified national security documents he took when he left the White House.

If Patel's claims were true, it could make a prosecution of Trump more challenging.



