FOOTBALL

Guy, HOF punter, dies

Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, said he died following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice. Guy was drafted 23rd overall by Al Davis' Raiders in 1973 and played his entire 14-year career with the team. He was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. Guy was selected to the NFL's 75th anniversary team and the 1970's all-decade team. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. The yearly award that goes to the best punter in college football is named after Guy, who also became first punter ever inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004. A native of Thomson, Georgia, William Ray Guy became a multi-position and multi-sport star at Southern Miss. Guy played defensive back for the Golden Eagles and still shares the school single-season record for most interceptions with eight in 1972. His 61-yard field goal at Utah State that season set an NCAA record at the time. He averaged 44.7 yards per punt for his career, which remains a school record, and as a pitcher on the baseball team Guy threw one of six one-hitters in school history. Guy ended his NFL career in 1986 with a streak of 619 punts without having one blocked.

Saints' Thomas to IR

The New Orleans Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season. The Saints have decided to place Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab, Coach Dennis Allen said Thursday. While Allen declined to get into specific time frames for Thomas' recovery, he added, "I don't anticipate that he'll be able to return this year." The decision means Thomas will have missed most of three seasons since his five-year, $96 million extension went into effect in 2020. After Thomas missed more than half of 2020 and all of 2021 because of an ankle injury and complications related to surgery in the summer 2021, the Saints had hoped the seventh-year pro from Ohio State would return to his All-Pro form of 2019, when he set an NFL record with 149 catches and finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Instead, Thomas played in just three games this season, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns. Thomas had missed the Saints' past five games, during which the Saints have nonetheless been among the NFL's top 10 in yards per game and scoring.

Ravens' Bateman out

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his injured foot. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman opted for Lisfranc surgery after consulting with his family and agent. The Ravens drafted Bateman in the first round last year, but his rookie season was delayed by a groin injury. He ultimately caught 46 passes for 515 yards in 12 games in 2021. Baltimore showed confidence in him when the team traded away receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason. Bateman began this season by catching touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards in the first two games. He's been slowed of late by his injury and played only 13 snaps in last Thursday's win at Tampa Bay.

GOLF

Gordon leads

Will Gordon was frustrated by his rough finish last week in Bermuda. He has no complaints about his great start in Mexico. Gordon had a 62 in the first round and leads the PGA World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Russell Henley had a 63. Gordon played his last four holes in 4-over par in the wind of Bermuda. He's trying to manage his expectations at the Mayakoba resort. Harris English and Francesco Molinari are at 64. English is still trying to get his game back from hip surgery early in the year. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler opened with a 65 along with David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks). Former Razorbacks Austin Cook and Andrew Landry shot a 70 and a 71, respectively.

Suzuki, Ueda tied

Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s on Thursday to sit atop the first-round leaderboard at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic in Shiga, Japan. Two other Japanese player were a shot behind: Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan. Furue is the defending champion and Suzuki won the event in 2019. Miyu Yamashita, another Japanese player, was two strokes behind after a 67. Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, the LPGA's new No. 1-ranked player, shot a 71. She is only the second player under the age to 20 to reach No. 1. She turns 20 next year on Feb. 20. Lydia Ko of New Zealand reached No. 1 in 2015 when she was only 17 year old. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a first-round 73.

BASKETBALL

Harden injured

James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers' loss at Washington on Wednesday and the team said the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into today's home game against the New York Knicks. The Sixers have already been hampered this season playing games without NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid because of illness. Embiid, who has averaged 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games, missed Monday night's game in Washington for the same reason. The 33-year-old Harden averaged 22 points and 10 assists in the first nine games of the season.

TENNIS

Alcaraz advances

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov, while Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the last eight by winning his 15th consecutive match. Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, will next play Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals after the Danish teenager beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5. It's the first time that teenagers -- both are 19 years old -- will square off in a Paris Masters quarterfinal. Auger-Aliassime, who is bidding to win a fourth straight title, defeated French veteran Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-3 at the indoor hard-court event. Lorenzo Musetti upset U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, while American player Frances Tiafoe defeated Alex De Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5). Tiafoe has a career-best 35 wins in 2022. The 20-year-old Musetti will play Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals after the 21-time Grand Slam champion beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-1. Djokovic extended his winning streak in tour-level matches to 11 as he chases a seventh title at the tournament.

Swiatek moves on

Top seed Iga Swiatek has grabbed nine of the last 11 games for a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Caroline Garcia in round-robin action at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Swiatek improved to 2-0 this week at the season-closing tournament for the top eight women in tennis. She's won all four sets she's played so far while dropping a total of just 10 games. By adding a victory over No. 6 Garcia to one against No. 8 Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday, Swiatek improved her 2022 record against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 14-1.