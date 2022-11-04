100 years ago

Nov. 4, 1922

PRESCOTT -- A galvanized tank with a cone top, such as is used in making illicit liquor, was found mounted on a box at the intersection of West Main and First streets this morning bearing a typewritten statement as follows: "This is part of a still captured by the Ku Klux Klan on George Pittman's farm. Wildcatters and bootleggers had better take heed: we are after you." Ku Klux Klan was signed in red ink. Farmers residing near Pittman's farm report seeing a crowd of masked and robed figures estimated in number from 10 to 30, in their neighborhood last night.

50 years ago

Nov. 4, 1972

• Several women's groups have called a meeting for November 11 at Little Rock to make plans for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in Arkansas, it was announced Friday. ... The Equal Rights Amendment has been referred to the states by Congress for ratification. It must be ratified by two-thirds of the states to become effective.

25 years ago

Nov. 4, 1997

WEST HELENA -- West Helena City Attorney Todd Murray has asked a circuit court judge to order four boycotting aldermen to attend a City Council meeting. It is hoped the council then would pass an ordinance levying new property taxes that will generate about $250,000 in revenue for the city. If the aldermen do not return to the council meetings, it will be the second year that the council, without a quorum, has been unable to pass a property tax measure. ... West Helena Mayor Riley Porter said Monday he was aware of Murray's lawsuit but did not encourage Murray to file it. ... The aldermen began their boycott Jan. 23, 1996, after a dispute over a city clerk's salary. The aldermen subsequently demanded that more city money be spent on improvements in predominantly black areas and also demanded more respect from city department heads.

10 years ago

Nov. 4, 2012

• A federal court battle over the Arkansas Public School Choice Act has drawn the attention of education policy advocacy groups from around the country, now seeking to weigh in on the debate. ...The judge who originally struck down the School Choice Act was concerned about equal-rights issues, not the educational philosophy behind the law. The law permits students to transfer out of their resident school districts unless the percentage of enrollment for the students' race in the receiving districts exceeds that percentage in the original districts. ... The attorney general's office has argued that the racial restriction is necessary to preserve a measure of racial balance in school districts. Those attorneys cite past federal court decisions in which judges have ruled that the state did not do enough to prevent segregation in its schools. Leaders of intervening school districts -- from Camden Fairview and El Dorado -- have said that striking down the racial clause while leaving the rest of the law in place would lead to "near immediate resegregation" of some districts because white families would flee to other school systems.