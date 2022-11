8-MAN

PARKERS CHAPEL 26, STRONG 26

STRONG -- Senior Payton Willeford scored his second rushing touchdown as time expired, and the Trojans (0-8-1) tied the Bulldogs (4-3-1) in the 8-man season finale for both teams.

Isaiah Gray and Jaylen Gray added TD runs for Parkers Chapel.

The teams opted not to play overtime.