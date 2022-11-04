Passport event set for Saturday at Benton County Circuit Clerk’s Office

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Circuit Clerk's Office will welcome families and individuals to complete new passport applications Saturday.

This is the second annual Passport Saturday event.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release. People who need a new passport can visit the downtown office at 215 E. Central Ave. The Circuit Clerk's Office is on the second floor of the Administration Building in Suite 202.

No appointment is necessary. All forms must be completed beforehand. Required documents and correct payment for service fees must be in hand when arriving, according to the release.

Go to www.travel.state.gov for detailed requirements.

Standard processing fees will be applied to the application. Individuals who need a passport photo can have those taken at the Circuit Clerk's Office for an additional $10 fee. The Circuit Clerk's Office recommends keeping all documents together in a folder or binder, according to the release.

Routine service processing is up to 10 weeks. Optional expedited processing is available with an additional fee of $60 per application. Optional one- to two-day delivery from the U.S. Department of State is available for an additional fee of $18.32 per application.

Passports that have been expired for 15 years or more are considered new passport applications and will be available for processing Saturday, according to the release.

Reapplications will not be available for processing Saturday. Those who need to reapply can do so through an appointment. Go to https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/passport/ to book an appointment with the Circuit Clerk's Office. A guide is also available on that same web page.