PREP FOOTBALL: Lindsey, Morris connect on three touchdown passes to lead Fayetteville over Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville finished conference play with a flourish Thursday, courtesy of Drake Lindsey and Kaylon Morris.

Lindsey threw touchdown passes of 27, 51, and 30 yards to Morris, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 44-15 victory over Springdale Har-Ber at Wildcat Stadium. Lindsey also connected on touchdown passes of 12 yards to Lach McKinney and 22 yards to Jaison Delemar while building a 30-7 lead over Har-Ber in the third quarter.

Senior Bo Nolen got in on the fun for Fayetteville when he returned an interception 95 yards in the fourth quarter for a touchdown.

Morris, who caught two 80-yard touchdown passes last week against Rogers Heritage, caught a touchdown pass from Lindsey to complete a 60-yard drive on the opening possession for the Bulldogs. Morris then provided the highlight of the night in the second quarter when he tracked a deep pass from Lindsey, leaped, and practically caught the throw off the helmet of a Har-Ber defender while keeping his feet and trotting into the end zone for the score.

He put the Bulldogs ahead 37-7 with his third touchdown catch of the night early in the fourth quarter. Lindsey threw for over 300 yards for Fayetteville (7-3, 5-2 7A-West), which led 23-7 at halftime and 30-7 after three quarters. Har-Ber (1-9, 1-6) stopped Fayetteville twice on downs in the first half and recovered a fumble near midfield but still trailed by 16 after two quarters.

The Wildcats, in building toward next year, started sophomore quarterback Rhett Richardson, who showed promise throwing the football and connected with Britt Wittschen for an early score. Wittschen added an interception for Har-Ber after a high throw bounced off the hands of a Fayetteville receiver.

Fayetteville didn't repeat as league champions but the Bulldogs appear primed for another deep run in the playoffs after losing 42-38 to Bryant in the championship game last year at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Three of the losses for the Bulldogs were by a combined five points and new stars emerged, including Morris, a senior who missed most of last season because of an injury. Lindsey, who entered the game with 32 touchdowns and over 3,200 yards passing, also continued his excellent play Thursday at Har-Ber, where the kickoff was moved back to 8 p.m. following a junior high game and senior night activities.

Once the game started, the teams traded early scores with Richardson countering the Fayetteville touchdown with a 24-yard pass in the end zone to Wittschen to tie the game. Har-Ber stopped Fayetteville on downs deep in Wildcat territory but the Bulldogs still managed points when Richardson was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Fayetteville then moved quickly on offense and increased the score to 16-7 after Lindsey found McKinney for a 12-yard touchdown.